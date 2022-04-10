Garrett Whitlock’s rise, cemented with an eight-figure contract, is simply storybook

The 25-year-old righthander agreed to a four-year contract extension starting in 2023 that will pay him at least $18.75 million and as much as $44.5 million.

They were there to celebrate one of their own, Garrett Whitlock.

NEW YORK — One by one, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, and most of the other Red Sox relief pitchers walked in and took a seat in the back of the media interview room at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“This is a bet we should make,” president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said.

It’s life-changing money for a player who had Tommy John surgery in 2019, then worked two part-time jobs in 2020 to make a living when minor league baseball was shuttered by the pandemic.

The Sox selected Whitlock in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft, plucking him from the Yankees organization based on what their scouts saw before his elbow gave out.

He has since been one of their best pitchers, a reliever with the necessary pitch mix and skill to transition into a starter. It was like finding a precious gem in a gravel pile.

“It’s still so surreal,” said Whitlock, who was joined by his wife, Jordan, for the event.

A deal like this isn’t made only on statistics. The Sox placed their bet on what kind of person Whitlock is.

Manager Alex Cora has said several times in the last year that Whitlock was even devoted to making sure he did a good job carrying beer onto the team bus during road trips. That’s how perfect a teammate he was.

I had to ask. What makes somebody so good at toting beer that it becomes part of their origin story?

The answer was revealing.

“For me, I just want to have a servant’s heart,” Whitlock said. “That’s my biggest thing. I grew up, and my dad and mom drilled into my head it’s all about other people.

“For I want to serve people as much as I can. I want to love on others. That’s what I feel like is my real purpose here, is just love other people and show the grace and the gratitude that I’ve been shown. That’s why I want to do that. It’s literally anything I can do to help.”

Sometimes that means having a cold beer ready for a teammate.

The negotiations were finalized a few hours before the first game of the season on Friday. Whitlock still had to take a physical for it to be official, but he pitched 2⅓ innings, striking out four and giving up one run.

Bloom didn’t commit to Whitlock becoming a starter, but the contract is structured to pay him more based on how many innings he pitches.

“He certainly has that upside,” Bloom said. “We’ll see how that unfolds over the course of this summer. We want to make sure what we have him doing is helping us win. The upside for him to be able to do that is exciting.”

If Whitlock becomes the starter the Sox believe he can be, having him under team control through 2028 for less than $7.5 million a year will be an incredible bargain.

That cost certainly will allow the Sox to pursue other opportunities. On a much smaller scale, the deal is similar to what the Rays did in signing Wander Franco for 11 years and $182 million.

“I think the best way to view these sorts of deals is that it’s a sharing of risk and upside between a club and a player,” Bloom said. “There’s upside to it and the chance to potentially be able to keep him here on this deal longer is really important.

“And there’s the commitment that we make to him to get that ability and option to do it.”

Signing a young player to a long-term deal requires a leap of faith.

“You need to trust that the contract is not going to change the player,” Bloom said. “We could not have more faith in Garrett that he’s going to back this up.”

When the press conference broke up, the Sox pitchers in the back of the room started to applaud.

“That’s the environment we want,” Bloom said. “It says a lot about Garrett and what they think of him. This is a great day.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.