Gloucester baseball rallies past Masconomet with a 3-run fifth frame

Senior outfielder Tommy Elliott then singled home sophomore Emerson Marshall with the go-ahead run en route to a 3-2 Northeastern Conference victory for the host Fishermen.

Hafey laced an RBI double to score senior Brett Moore before coming around on an error with the tying run..

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning, the Gloucester baseball team needed a momentum shift. With two outs, senior catcher Daniel Hafey delivered.

“We were having trouble breaking through,” Gloucester coach Rory Gentile said. “Daniel Hafey had the big hit to get the scoring started. That was a seal that needed to be broken.”

Junior Zach Morris improved to 2-0, hurling six innings of two-run baseball, giving up just three hits while striking out eight. In the sixth inning, the University of Rhode Island commit kept the tying run from scoring, after an error led to runners on the corners with one out. Following a meeting on the mound, Morris sat down the next two hitters with swinging strikeouts.

“First and foremost, he has great stuff,” Gentile said. “He worked harder than any player I’ve seen work in the offseason since last season. The results are glaringly obvious since he’s 2-0 and has wins over Newburyport and Masco, both of which are significant baseball programs.”

After the leadoff hitter notched a single for the Chieftains (0-2), Gentile turned to Moore to close out the seventh inning. Moore struck out the next two batters, and then picked off the runner, who broke for second base early, with Marshall making the tag.

“He’s as steady as they come,” Gentile said of Moore. “I have the utmost confidence in him in all situations. He’s not overly emotional and he’s prepared in every situation. He has my full trust whether he’s on the mound or at the plate. He does a great job staying consistent and being prepared.”

After dropping the second game of the season to No. 16 Danvers in nine innings, Gentile said the team did a better job “staying together as a team in the stressful moments.”

“Today they did a much better job of waiting for the right time and being ready when the opportunity presented itself,” he said. “We talked about letting the coaches worry about the stressful stuff and just having fun and staying positive as a group.”

Gentile added that he’s “feeling really good” following the win, giving the Fishermen a 2-1 start against teams he regards highly.

“The only way to sum it up is they don’t quit,” he said. “To not succeed for four innings but have the perseverance to stay in it and continue to battle, that was something that they show routinely.”

Baseball

Danvers 2, Saugus 0 — Michael Moroney extended his scoreless streak to 13 innings to start the season with a two-hitter for the Falcons (3-0). Evan Currie singled home a pair of runs in the sixth inning for Danvers.

Rockport 2, Matignon 1 — Michael Murphy found the gap in left-center with an arcing fly ball and base hit lifted the host Vikings (1-0) to the walkoff season-opening win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Concord-Carlisle 10, Chelmsford 6 — Maggie Loeber scored three goals to lead the third-ranked Lions (3-1) in the loss to the No. 5 Patriots (1-1).

