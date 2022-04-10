Matt Grzelcyk leaves with upper-body injury, further depleting shorthanded defense corps

The Capitals also landed heavy smacks on Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy over the course of the afternoon. Both returned to full action, but overall it indicated the Caps believed they could punt put significant dents in Boston’s back line.

“He left with an upper-body [injury],” noted Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy , following his club’s 4-2 loss to the Capitals. “Obviously, we missed his puck-moving back there … that was a big, big, big factor in the game, our inability to transition very well. It cost us in the end.”

WASHINGTON — Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk’s day ended when he lined up fellow New Englander Garnet Hathaway for a hit, only to come out of it with his fender bent.

Washington defenseman Dmity Orlov, last seen delivering damaging hits to Kevan Miller in last spring’s playoffs, took a few shifts away from rookie Marc McLaughin with a heavy hit along the boards.

Already without Hampus Lindholm (knee), the Bruins back line felt the loss of Grzelcyk — no one more than Derek Forbort, who finished the afternoon minus-3.

College signing

The Bruins made another foray into the college free agent pool, signing Ohio State forward Georgii Merkulov to a three-year contract that will begin next season.

Merkulov, a 21-year-old freshman, led the Buckeyes in scoring this season with 20 goals and 34 points after playing two seasons at USHL Youngstown. He’ll report to AHL Providence for the remainder of this season, playing under an amateur tryout agreement.

Last month, Bruins GM Don Sweeney signed Billerica forward Marc McLaughlin out of Boston College. McLaughlin, 22, on Sunday played his fourth game for the Black and Gold, lining up on the No. 2 line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula.

Merkulov, who grew up some 150 miles southeast of Moscow, was somewhat of a surprise for the Buckeyes, piling up 20 goals in his first year of NCAA Division 1 play.

The potential to score at the next level is what attracted the Bruins to select a similar forward, left winger Jakub Lauko, in the 2018 draft. Hindered somewhat by injury, the speedy Lauko has yet to find his offensive touch in two-plus seasons with the WannaBs.

Meanwhile, blue-chip prospect Mason Lohrei, the Bruins’ top pick (No. 58) in the 2020 draft, as of this hour remains on the Ohio State roster. In recent comments, however, Sweeney left open the possibility that the 6-foot-4 defensemancould opt to turn pro. Lohrei, from Verona, Wis., finished second to Merkulov in scoring (4-25—29 in 31 games) after playing the two prior seasons at USHL Green Bay.

Merkulov’s deal, good through the 2024-25 season, would pay him an average $925,000 at the NHL level. Per capfriendly.com, the deal will pay out a minimum $517,000, between signing bonuses and salary ($80,000) at the minor pro level.

Four years ago, nearly to the day (April 10), the Bruins signed winger Karson Kuhlman as a free agent after his four seasons at Minnesota Duluth. Kuhlman claimed by Seattle off waivers in January, has yet to develop at the NHL level (19 points in 90 games).

Still shorthanded

David Pastrnak and Lindstrom, critical pieces for the upcoming playoff run, both remained hors de combat, and it’s unlikely we’ll know more about their immediate playing future prior to Tuesday, ahead of that night’s game vs. the Blues at the Garden.

Injured early in the four-game trip that concluded Sunday, Pastrnak and Lindstom remained with the club for the duration of trip — typically a sign they’re not destined to be on the sidelines long term.

According to Cassidy, both players skated on their own here Saturday.

Lindholm, 0-4—4 in seven games since being acquired from Anaheim at the trade deadline, is expected to plug back in with McAvoy on the No. 1 D pairing. Forbort began the day paired with McAvoy, not a No. 1 unit Cassidy would care to use entering the playoffs.

Prior to suffering a knee injury Tuesday, Lindholm landed 16 shots on net in six-plus games, most of his minutes spent as McAvoy’s partner on the left side.

Oskar Steen extended

The Bruins announced that they extended Oskar Steen’s deal by two more years, the plucky Swedish winger guaranteed to earn $1.6 million over the duration of the one-way contract.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.