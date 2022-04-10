Matty Beniers signs three-year, entry-level deal with Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken agreed to terms Sunday with top prospect Matty Beniers , making the 19-year-old Hingham native the latest University of Michigan player to jump immediately to the NHL. Beniers posted an illustration of himself standing on a frozen Elliott Bay looking at the Seattle skyline with the message, “See you soon” after finalizing his three-year entry-level contract. He’s expected to join the team right away. “We’re excited to welcome Matty to our organization,” general manager Ron Francis said. “He capped off a productive career at Michigan with a trip to the Frozen Four and has impressed our staff over the past couple of years with his leadership and strong two-way game. We’re looking forward to working with him as he takes the next step in his development.” The playmaking center had 43 points in 37 games for the Wolverines, who reached the semifinals before losing two victories short of a national title. Beniers had a goal and an assist and was one of the best US players at the Beijing Olympics. Beniers was the second pick in the 2021 draft and the first in the expansion franchise’s history. He’s also set to be the first Kraken pick to play for them. “I can’t wait to get started,” Beniers said. “Although we fell short of our goal, I loved my time with Michigan and am looking forward to the next step in my journey. Being drafted last summer was surreal, and I’m excited to get to Seattle.” Beniers joins Michigan teammates Owen Power , Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg in the NHL after all signed contracts since the overtime loss to Denver on Thursday night.

American midfielder Gio Reyna will miss the rest of the Bundesliga season. The 19-year-old sustained a muscle and tendon injury just after kickoff of Borussia Dortmund’s game against Stuttgart on Friday night, and he left the field in tears in the second minute. Dortmund said Reyna will not play during the rest of the season, which ends on May 15. The 2022-23 season starts Aug. 5. The son of former US captain Claudio Reyna and women’s national team player Danielle Egan, Reyna was limited to 10 league matches and 439 minutes this season, making six starts. He injured his right hamstring in the United States’ opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2. He didn’t return to the field until Feb. 6, then in his third game back hurt a leg and was out until March 13. Reyna played his first full match since summer for Dortmund on March 20, reported back to the U.S. team and made three second-half appearances in World Cup qualifiers from March 24-30 for a total of 106 minutes. Reyna has four goals in 12 international appearances.

Manchester City, Liverpool battle to a draw

Manchester City retained its one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after a thrilling 2-2 draw between the title challengers. Kevin De Bruyne put the defending champions into the lead in the fifth minute at the Etihad Stadium but Diogo Jota leveled eight minutes later for Liverpool. Gabriel Jesus restored City’s advantage before halftime but Sadio Mane marked his 30th birthday with a second equalizer for the 2020 champions. Raheem Sterling thought he had put City ahead for a third time but a VAR offside call denied him a goal against his former club. The result ended Liverpool’s 10-match winning league run and left City with the destination of the title in its hands with seven games remaining . . . The Egyptian Football Association parted company with national team coach Carlos Queiroz after the Pharaohs failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic: ‘I miss competition’

Novak Djokovic is ready to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I miss competition,” the Serbian tennis star said on the opening day of the clay-court season at the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. “I still feel motivation to be on the tour and compete . . . and try to challenge the best players in the world for the biggest titles.” The 20-time Grand Slam champion has played only one tournament so far in 2022, losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. Djokovic could not defend his Australian Open title in January after he was deported from the country for not being inoculated. More recently, he had to skip tournaments in Indian Wells, Calif., and Miami because he couldn’t travel to the United States for the same reason. He has declared that he would not get the vaccine in order to be able to compete. Rafael Nadal went on to win the Australian Open for his 21st major trophy, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer. The authorities in France and Monaco lifted most COVID-19 restrictions last month, allowing people who aren’t vaccinated into the country and back into restaurants, sports arenas and other venues . . . Belinda Bencic won three of the last four games to outlast Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and win the Credit One Charleston Open in Charleston, S.C., for her first clay-court championship. Bencic, 25, of Switzerland, won her sixth career WTA title and first since the Tokyo Olympics.

Auto racing

Josef Newgarden wins Long Beach IndyCar race

Josef Newgarden won for the first time on the downtown streets of Long Beach, holding off Romain Grosjean to make Team Penske 3 for 3 to open the IndyCar season. Newgarden led a race-high 32 laps to win a second consecutive race. Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin won the opener at St. Petersburg, then Newgarden won at Texas and now Long Beach to bump McLaughlin from the championship lead. Team Penske last opened an IndyCar season with three consecutive wins in 2012, when the team won the first four races . . . Formula One driver Charles Leclerc was riding high after a decisive victory for Ferrari in the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Billed as a showdown between Leclerc’s Ferrari and the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, the race finished with the Monaco driver as a one-sided winner. Engine failure forced Verstappen from the race on lap 38 at the Albert Park circuit, with Perez overcoming a slow start to take second ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in third and fourth, respectively. The 24-year-old Leclerc extended his lead in the drivers’ championship to 34 points while claiming his second win of the season after victory in the season-opening race in Bahrain.

Miscellany

WooSox sweep Jacksonville

Roldani Baldwin hit a 2-run home run in the second inning, Franchy Cordero belted a three-run shot to highlight a five-run outburst in the fifth as the Worcester Red Sox scored a 9-4 victory over the Jacksonsville Jumbo Shrimp (1-5) to sweep the series for a 5-1 start for the first time since 2013. Darwinzon Hernandez got the start for the WooSox and delivered three hitless and scoreless innings. The lefthander threw 47 pitches and racked up six strikeouts, striking out the side in the second inning . . . Brandon Walter hurled five scoreless innings, striking out seven, but it went for naught in a 6-2 loss for the Portland Sea Dogs (1-2) in the series finale against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-1) at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

