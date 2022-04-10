Red Sox avert a sweep — thanks to the much-maligned bullpen — and tip Yankees in series finale

With the game knotted, 3-3, in the sixth, Bobby Dalbec stung a solo shot to right field off reliever Clarke Schmidt. It was the first run the Sox scored off a Yankee reliever all evening.

NEW YORK — The Red Sox avoided the sweep Sunday night in the Bronx with a 4-3 nail-biting win over the Yankees. Jake Diekman closed it out for the Sox, navigating his way through the meat of the Yankee order, striking out Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo to end it.

Some observations:

▪ The bullpen: The Sox bullpen, yes, its bullpen, was the difference, covering 5⅔ innings without yielding a run. Manager Alex Cora gambled with Diekman against the heart of the Yankee order. Hansel Robles completed a scoreless eighth and when Diekman ran in from the bullpen to start the ninth, it was his show against a lineup that had Judge and Stanton. Stanton came into that at-bat batting .417 on the weekend with two homers in the first two games. But when Diekman struck out the side it took the collective air out of Yankee Stadium.

⋅ The Sox haven’t had any issues getting the bats going early. They once again scored two runs in the first inning behind an RBI double off Yankee starter Jordan Montgomery, who also had his share of struggles, and a Christian Arroyo sacrifice fly. The Sox had just five hits through six innings, but they manufactured some runs, including Jonathan Araúz’s sacrifice fly in the fourth.

⋅ Sunday evening’s series finale moved at a turtle-like pace. Tanner Houck couldn’t find the zone. The righthander tossed 68 high-stress pitches in 3⅓ innings, including 30 in the first. Houck yielded six hits, walked three, and hit a batter.

Houck struggled against lefties throughout his time in the minors and walked both Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo in the first inning. In the second, switch-hitting Aaron Hicks singled off Houck from the left side. In the third, Houck issued a four-pitch walk to Rizzo. He retired Gallo, but on a ball hit 112.5 miles per hour.

The erratic command made it easy for the Yankee hitters to lay off his slider. On 32 thrown, he drew just nine swings and three whiffs.

▪ Manager Alex Cora hoped to squeeze four innings out of Houck, who only allowed one run on a walk and back-to-back singles in the third. Even after a double by No. 8 hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa and single by Jose Trevino, Cora stuck with Houck against leadoff man Josh Donaldson. Houck struck him out for the third time, and Cora then went to the bullpen.

Three pitches later, it was tied, Rizzo singling sharply to center off Ryan Brasier.

⋅ The Yankees had Kutter Crawford on his heels in the fifth inning following a double by Gleyber Torres that put runners on second and third with just one out. The next batter, Hicks, was up in the count, 3 and 1, but popped out in foul territory. Isiah Kiner-Falefa then struck out to end the threat. Crawford struck out both Rizzo and Aaron Judge in the sixth, mixing in his cutter, fastball, and changeup. In the end, Crawford gave the Sox two-plus innings without surrendering a run.

