Red Sox sign pitcher Garrett Whitlock to four-year contract extension

NEW YORK — The Red Sox announced on Sunday they have signed pitcher Garrett Whitlock to a four-year contract extension that spans the 2023-26 seasons with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Per a major league source, the deal breakdown is as follows: an upfront signing bonus of $1 million; 2023: $1 million; 2024: $3.25 million; 2025: $5.25 million; 2026: $7.25 million; 2027 (club option) $8.25 million with $1 million buyout; 2028 (club option) $10.5 million with $500k buyout.

The total guarantee, not including Whitlock’s $720k salary in 2022, comes to $18.75 million. Option salaries can escalate by up to $2.5 million each for significant innings pitched in previous years (some cumulative over 2023-26, some in immediate prior year) and for award recognition. The maximum total escalation is $4 million per year.