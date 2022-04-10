Red Sox sign pitcher Garrett Whitlock to four-year contract extension

NEW YORK — The Red Sox announced on Sunday they have signed pitcher Garrett Whitlock to a four-year contract extension that spans the 2023-26 seasons with club options for 2027 and 2028.
Per a major league source, the deal breakdown is as follows: an upfront signing bonus of $1 million; 2023: $1 million; 2024: $3.25 million; 2025: $5.25 million; 2026: $7.25 million; 2027 (club option) $8.25 million with $1 million buyout; 2028 (club option) $10.5 million with $500k buyout.
The total guarantee, not including Whitlock’s $720k salary in 2022, comes to $18.75 million. Option salaries can escalate by up to $2.5 million each for significant innings pitched in previous years (some cumulative over 2023-26, some in immediate prior year) and for award recognition. The maximum total escalation is $4 million per year.
Whitlock, 25, was a Rule 5 draft choice by the Red Sox in December of 2020 after the Yankees left him exposed. The righthander became the Red Sox’ best reliever in 2021, taking on multiple roles in the bullpen.
He posted a 1.96 ERA in 73 ⅓ innings pitched last year. Whitlock worked 2 ⅓ innings Friday against the Yankees in his season debut, allowing a run.
