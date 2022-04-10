Red Sox at Yankees Game 3: Can Boston avoid a sweep to open the season?

The Red Sox will look to avoid being swept in their first series of the season on Sunday night in New York when they wrap up a three-game set vs. the Yankees.

Tanner Houck is scheduled for the start for the Red Sox, and the Globe’s Julian McWilliams spoke with Houck prior to Saturday’s game. With teams putting more emphasis on putting the ball in play, eliminating some strikeouts, and running a bit more on the bases, Houck knows adjustments must be made.

He is also confident.