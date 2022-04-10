Red Sox at Yankees Game 3: Can Boston avoid a sweep to open the season?

The Red Sox will look to avoid being swept in their first series of the season on Sunday night in New York when they wrap up a three-game set vs. the Yankees.
Tanner Houck is scheduled for the start for the Red Sox, and the Globe’s Julian McWilliams spoke with Houck prior to Saturday’s game. With teams putting more emphasis on putting the ball in play, eliminating some strikeouts, and running a bit more on the bases, Houck knows adjustments must be made.
He is also confident.
“Things really start counting now,” Houck said. “It’s going to be a great year for this team and I’m excited for what we can achieve.”
Here is a preview of Sunday night’s game:
Lineups
RED SOX (0-2): TBA
Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (1-5, 3.52 ERA in 2021)
YANKEES (2-0): TBA
Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.83 ERA in 2021)
Time: 7:08 p.m.
TV, radio: ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Jonathan Araúz 0-1, Christian Arroyo 3-6, Xander Bogaerts 12-26, Jackie Bradley Jr. 3-9, Bobby Dalbec 2-10, Rafael Devers 5-20, Kiké Hernández 2-10, J.D. Martinez 1-18, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Travis Shaw 1-4, Alex Verdugo 3-17, Christian Vázquez 6-18
Yankees vs. Houck: Josh Donaldson 1-3, Joey Gallo 0-2, Aaron Hicks 0-3, Aaron Judge 0-2, DJ LeMahieu 0-7, Giancarlo Stanton 0-4, Gleyber Torres 0-6
Stat of the day: Including last October’s Wild Card Game, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has homered in six straight games against the Red Sox.
Notes: The Red Sox are looking to avoid starting 0-3 for the second straight season. In 2021, Boston was swept in a season-opening series by the Orioles and then spent 85 days with a share of first place in the AL East ... The Red Sox are 2-for-22 with runners in scoring position and have struck out 23 times ... Montgomery made a career-high 30 starts last season and allowed three runs or fewer in 23 starts, although the Yankees scored three runs or fewer in 15 of his starts ... Houck was 0-4 with a 3.68 ERA as a starting pitcher last season. He started 13 games and made 5 regular-season relief appearances.
Material from Field Level Media and The Associated Press was included in this report.