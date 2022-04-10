Vlad Jr. hits 467-foot blast, but Texas comes back to win big in Toronto

After blowing a seven-run advantage in a 10-8 loss in Friday’s opener, Texas turned this game around with its biggest road inning since 2019. Brad Miller had four RBIs to key the Rangers, and Nick Solak scored four runs and homered.

Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 467-foot home run and beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 12-6, on Sunday.

“It’s great to get our first win of the season,” Solak said. “To be down and come back is big, too.”

Andy Ibáñez started the comeback with an RBI double, and Charlie Culberson and Jonah Heim followed with run-scoring singles that chased Hyun Jin Ryu.

Miller pinch hit and sliced the second pitch from Julian Merryweather (0-1) up the left-center gap for a two-run double that tied it 6-6 and, one out later, Seager dumped an opposite-field, broken-bat single into left.

Pinch-hitter Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI single and Miller’s sacrifice fly built a 9-6 lead in the fifth off Ross Stripling. Heim and Miller hit back-to-back homers in the seventh against Taylor Saucedo, the first a two-run drive.

Brock Burke (1-0) struck out five in two innings to earn his first major-league win, one of five Rangers relievers who combined for six shutout innings.

Kluber starts strong in new Rays duds

Corey Kluber looked good in his first game since joining the defending AL East champions, the 36-year-old with two Cy Young wins pitching 4⅔ scoreless innings in an 8-0 victory that completed an opening sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

“I didn’t really control counts the way I’d like to eventually,” Kluber said. “But at the end of the day, I made good pitches when I needed to to keep them off the scoreboard.”

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer off Tyler Wells (0-1), while Wander Franco had his second three-hit game in three days and drove in a pair of runs as the Rays beat the Orioles for the 15th straight time and matched the fastest start to a season in club history.

Baltimore never led in the series, struck out 37 times — most through three games of a season in franchise history — and went 2-for-24 with runners in scoring position.

Kluber, pitching on his birthday for the first time in his career, allowed three hits, walked four and struck out five in an 87-pitch outing.

Manfred confirms player gifts

Major League Baseball confirmed commissioner Rob Manfred gifted major league players Bose headphones on opening day as a peace offering after a bitter 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season.

“Please accept this gift as a small gesture of my appreciation for the hard work that comes with being a Major Leaguer and your respect for our incredible fans,” Manfred wrote in letters left with the gifts at the locker of every player. “Thank you for everything you do in a game that has such a rich history and deep meaning to our fans in the U.S. and around the world. Wishing you the best of luck for a successful season.”

At the news conference announcing an agreement with the union to end this winter’s lockout, Manfred admitted that he’s failed in his role as a diplomat to players and pledged to improve the relationship.

Blake Snell scratched in San Diego

San Diego scratched starting pitcher Blake Snell from the lineup just before routing the Diamondbacks in Phoenix. The 2018 AL Cy Young winner went through his usual warm up, but right-hander Nabil Crismatt came out to the mound for the first inning.

The Padres said Snell didn’t start because of “left adductor tightness.”

It’s the first bad news for a Padres rotation that’s been brilliant through the first three games. Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea threw 13 innings of no-hit baseball on back-to-back days and Joe Musgrove was solid on Saturday, giving up two runs over six innings.

Tim Anderson wastes no time

Tim Anderson swung right back into action after serving a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire on Sept. 27, hitting two doubles and a single as the Chicago White Sox routed the Tigers, 10-1, in Detroit. The All-Star shortstop and 2019 AL batting champion doubled on the first pitch of the game and wound up scoring twice for the AL Central champions. Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in four runs for the White Sox, who won twice in the season-opening three-game series. Detroit hosts the Red Sox for three games beginning Monday . . . Hunter Greene won his major league debut, Kyle Farmer hit a two-run single in a five-run third inning, and Cincinnati beat Atlanta, 6-3. Top prospect Greene (1-0) regularly touched 100 mph on the radar gun, topped out at 102 in the fourth, and was still hitting triple digits in his fifth and final inning. The righthander allowed three runs, four hits, and three walks with seven strikeouts. Brockton’s Sean Newcomb, making his season debut for Atlanta, allowed two hits and a run in 2⅔ innings of relief . . . Former Red Sox Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit, and the Pirates beat St. Louis, 9-4, for their first win this season. Chavis made his first start of the season and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first for the Cardinals, who played a second straight game managed by bench coach Skip Schumaker, in charge while manager Oliver Marmol has the flu . . . Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in a three-run eighth inning that lifted Washington over the Mets, 4-2, keeping New York from a season-opening four-game sweep at Nationals Park . . . C.J. Cron drilled a two-run homer on a windy afternoon in Denver, and Colorado beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-4, to make Bud Black the 66th manager with 1,000 major-league victories . . . The Cleveland Guardians won for the first time with their new name as hot-starting rookie Steven Kwan went 5 for 5 in a 17-3 romp in Kansas City over the Royals. Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and Owen Miller drove in a career-high four runs.