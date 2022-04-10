Win, lose, or tank? Either way, Celtics seem destined to get date with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and the Nets

The Memphis Grizzlies were in the “just don’t care” category. The Grizz had nothing to play for. They were locked into the No. 2 seed in the West and also played Saturday, so coach Taylor Jenkins gave four starters the night off for his team’s home finale against the Celtics.

It was Tank-a-Palooza Sunday. We had teams trying to win, teams trying to lose to win, and teams who just plain didn’t care. I haven’t seen folks throwing games like this since Bill Belichick had Matt Cassel loft a 2-point conversion toss to Patriot cheerleaders when the Pats wanted to lose their regular-season finale in 2005. It was as if half the NBA had Pittsburgh Pirate Syndrome.

The playoffs don’t start until Tuesday and the white-hot Celtics won’t compete play until the “play-in” round is done, but the final day of the NBA regular season was dazzling, nonetheless.

Advertisement

This made for a relatively easy night for Boston coach Ime Udoka and Co., but there still had to be some hesitancy about going for the win against the Memphis Nobodies. In the wake of Brooklyn’s afternoon victory against Indiana, the Nets are in great shape to get through the play-in round as the No. 7 seven seed in the East (all they have to do is win Tuesday’s home game against the Cavaliers). Brooklyn at No. 7 would mean the No. 2 seed would face Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Co. in a first-round series.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

This meant the Celtics went into their regular-season finale knowing that a win would likely give them the Nets in the first round. Gulp. Imagine facing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the first round. That’s not much reward for a tremendous regular season.

Nets aside, an unthinkable loss to the Griz subs was probably no better, because that would likely have put them in the No. 4 seed against Toronto. And that would mean any unvaccinated Celtics (is that you, Jaylen Brown?) might miss a road playoff game or two because of Canada’s vaccination mandate.

Advertisement

Of course, there was no certainty to anything because the Sixers were playing the Pistons at the same time the Celtics were playing the Griz. The Sixers stood to avoid Toronto (Philly swingman Matisse Thybulle is unvaccinated) with a win over Detroit and a Boston loss to Memphis, but Doc Rivers evidently didn’t see the upside or the likelihood. Rivers had to assume Boston was going to beat the de-clawed Griz.

The Sixers and Celtics both wanted the three seed because that meant playing Chicago — a first-round layup . . . but the Bucks beat everybody to it. Milwaukee had a day game with Cleveland, mindful that a loss would almost guarantee the three seed. Accordingly, the World Champs benched all five starters, fell behind, 79-46, at halftime and lost to the Cavs in style.

A couple of weeks ago, Udoka admitted teams “try to manipulate what they can” when it comes to playoff seeding at the end of a regular season. He demonstrated this when he tanked the Celtics game at Milwaukee last week, but admitted it was going to be hard to maneuver things Sunday — because Philly was playing at the same time.

“We look at every scenario and conclude what we can,’’ said Udoka. “But it’s hard to manipulate anything.’’

Advertisement

“Everybody’s talking about Brooklyn, but they still have a play-in game to win,’’ he added. “It’s not cut and dried.’’

In this spirit, with Chicago most likely out of the picture and a likely choice between Brooklyn and Toronto (home-court advantage in a second round was another factor — a two seed is better than a four), Udoka chose to go with his normal starters and take his chances with Kyrie and KD instead of outing any anti-vax Celtics in a showdown with Toronto.

Boston-Brooklyn? First round? Are you kidding me? That would just be too good to be true.

The Celtics could have avoided Brooklyn by losing to the Griz, but they said they were not going to worry about Brooklyn. They said they would just keep doing what they’ve been doing.

It wasn’t quite as easy as it should have been. The Griz cut Boston’s lead to 34-31 early in the second, but the Celtics weren’t about to lose to Five Guys You’ve Never Heard Of.

Boston led, 72-49, at the half. It was beginning to feel like Brooklyn.

Now close your eyes and try to imagine Kyrie burning sage and stomping on Lucky the Leprechaun sometime next week.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.