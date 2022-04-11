BSO cancels European tour, citing COVID-19 surge

The orchestra’s COVID-19 policy requires vaccinations and boosters for all performers. According to the orchestra, singers as well as wind and brass players are tested daily, while string players are tested twice per week. The chorus sang unmasked at performances of Britten’s “War Requiem” that took place between March 31 and April 2 under the direction of Antonio Pappano.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled its upcoming four-city European tour citing “an increase in cases among the members of the orchestra and Tanglewood Festival Chorus following recent Symphony Hall performances.” According to the BSO, a recent surge of COVID-19 cases has affected 31 onstage musicians.

“This was a stark reminder that this highly transmissible coronavirus variant remains a tenacious reality,” the BSO said in a statement. “The entire organization is thankful that no severe cases have been reported among these musicians.”

The trip was to represent the orchestra’s grand return to touring after a hiatus of almost four years; its last tour was to Europe in August 2018.

The tour was conceived as a partnership with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, which BSO music director Andris Nelsons also directs. Both orchestras were scheduled to perform the music of Richard Strauss, which they are recording as part of a joint project for the Deutsche Grammophon label. The Gewandhaus upcoming tour performances will continue as planned.

“We look forward to better times,” said Nelsons in a statement, “when we can reunite the BSO with its many fans throughout Europe as soon as is reasonably possible.”

