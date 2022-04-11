This week’s TV: More Kardashian hustle, the ‘First Lady’ dramas, and women who ‘Roar’

Did you think maybe our culture was finally finished obsessing over reality fame and money, finished with the celebration of people who’s big talent is having fame and money, and finished with the staged, self-absorbed, dull, plastic dramas of people with fame and money?

Did you think maybe we’d entered a new era when “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” left television last year after 20 seasons?

Well, they’re baa-aack. The family that marketed themselves into models of aspiration from 2007-21 can’t quit us, and, it seems, the feeling may be mutual. The Kardashian-Jenners, still encased in their bubble of wealth, profound vanity, and brand extension, return this week, this time on Disney’s Hulu. The new series, called simply “The Kardashians,” premieres on Thursday, with Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kukla all back on TV to overshare and sell. OK, maybe not Kukla.

And so the hustle will continue. The corseting, the romantic stunt-casting, the materialism — it’ll all be there to make viewers want more, to get viewers to continue “keeping up” with a family who has billions of dollars to buy and reshape anything they want. “The Kardashians” will also be there to perhaps launch more reality-bred politicians. Yay.

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. What “The Crown” does for the reign of Queen Elizabeth, Showtime’s “The First Lady” wants to do for the women behind the men who’ve become US presidents. The first season, premiering Sunday at 9 p.m., takes on Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Betty Ford, played by a trio of Hollywood’s best — Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, and Michelle Pfeiffer, respectively. Here’s the preview. Each episode bounces among the important moments in each of those women’s lives, and the different ways in which each altered the role of First Spouse.

2. Netflix’s “Anatomy of a Scandal,” an anthology series with each season (assuming there will be more) featuring a different controversy, is from Melissa James Gibson and David E. Kelley, the busiest man in TV. First up, the “Undoing”-like story — based on the novel by Sarah Vaughan — of an adulterous politician in the United Kingdom accused of sexual assault. Here’s the preview. Rupert Friend stars, with Sienna Miller as his wife and Michelle Dockery as the trial lawyer trying to bring him down. It premieres on Friday.

3. Barack Obama uses his distinctive voice to narrate Netflix’s “Our Great National Parks,” a five-part tour of America’s most beautiful preserves. Expect tons of transporting cinematography — thank you, drones — capturing lots of spectacular animals and landscapes. It premieres on Wednesday.

Cynthia Erivo in "Roar." APPLE TV+

4. Apple TV+ is hoping the numbers will be “too big to ignore,” as Helen Reddy’s song goes. From “GLOW” creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, the new anthology series “Roar” is a blackly comic and surreal look at the lives of women. Premiering Friday, the half-hour episodes are based on a story collection by Cecelia Ahern, and each episode will deliver a different fable. The preview says it better than I can. You want stars? Look for Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Betty Gilpin, and Alison Brie.

5. HBO Max is reviving “The Brothers Garcia” on Thursday as “The Garcias.” Much of the cast of the original Nickelodeon series from the early aughts is returning, as the Latino-American family from Texas reunites at a beach house in Mexico. The 10-episode season — here’s a preview — premieres on Thursday, starring Carlos Lacamara, Ada Maris, Alvin Alvarez, Ayva Severy, and Bobby Gonzalez.

6. Craig Robinson, Darryl from “The Office” and the Pontiac Bandit on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” gets his own show this week from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. Called “Killing It” and premiering Thursday on Peacock, the comedy features Robinson as a prison guard who kills pythons for extra cash. Claudia O’Doherty, so memorable in “Love,” costars. A preview? It’s here.

7. The Western saga trend continues with “Outer Range,” a new Amazon drama starring Josh Brolin as a rancher who finds a black hole of sorts on his Wyoming property. According to the press release, the show includes “hints of . . . supernatural mystery,” along with the usual small-town and family conflicts. The preview is here. The eight-episode series, costarring Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Matt Lauria, and (“Schitt’s Creek” alert!) Noah Reid, premieres Friday.

8. On Sunday at 1:30 p.m., GBH 2 is bringing the latest opera from composer and former local guy Matthew Aucoin to “Great Performances at the Met.” With a libretto by Sarah Ruhl, it’s a new take on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus, as we see the story from Eurydice’s point of view. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the work by Aucoin, who is the son of Globe theater critic Don Aucoin.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Hard Cell” A British comedy starring Catherine Tate set at a women’s prison. Netflix, Tuesday

“The 2022 CMT Music Awards” That’s right, it’s on CBS, with Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini co-hosting. CBS, Monday, 8 p.m.

“Beyond the Edge” Nine “celebrities” in the jungles of Panama. CBS, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Julia” Sarah Lancashire is just right in this comedy about Julia Child. HBO Max

“Slow Horses” A taut, entertaining spy drama starring Gary Oldman. Apple TV+

“Bridgerton” Season two is as frothy and easy to watch as season one. Netflix

“My Brilliant Friend” The adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels continues to shine in its third season. HBO

“The Girl From Plainville” A well-acted take on the “texting suicide” case. Hulu

“Life & Beth” Amy Schumer stars as a woman hitting 40 who realizes she’s not thrilled with any of her life choices. Hulu

“Minx” A comedy about an erotic magazine for women. HBO Max

“Upload” The futuristic comedy returns in good form. Amazon

“The Tourist” Jamie Dornan stars in this mystery as a man with amnesia. HBO Max

“Severance” What if we could split our identities into a work self and a home self? Apple TV+

