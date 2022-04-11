MassDevelopment issues tax-exempt bond for BC High projects

MassDevelopment said on Monday that it has issued a $64 million tax-exempt bond for Boston College High School, to help the Jesuit Catholic all-boys school complete a number of capital projects on its Dorchester campus. Those projects include a 50,000-square-foot fitness center and pool complex, which will be named after the late Patrick Cadigan after his family foundation announced a $49 million gift to the school last week. Other capital projects will include a new maintenance building, a new restroom and concession building for the football stadium, and a new HVAC system in an academic building. TD Bank bought the MassDevelopment bond, which will also be used to refinance some of the school’s previously issued debt. BC High senior vice president Michael Hoyle said the refinancing arrangement enabled the school to halve the interest rate on its debt, dramatically reducing the school’s operating expenses. — JON CHESTO

PHARMACIES

CVS reaches settlement over vaccination portal

CVS Pharmacy has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors that will ensure the company’s online vaccination scheduling portal remains fully accessible to people with disabilities, officials said Monday. The US attorney’s office in Rhode Island alleged the company, which operates nearly 10,000 retail pharmacies nationwide, was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act because the portal was not accessible to people who use screen reader software designed for the visually impaired, and to those who have difficulty using a mouse. There was no admission of wrongdoing by CVS in the agreement. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

PG&E to pay more than $55m to avoid prosecution in two wildfires

Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to pay more than $55 million to avoid criminal prosecution for two major wildfires started by aging Northern California power lines belonging to the nation’s largest utility, prosecutors announced Monday. PG&E does not admit wrongdoing in the two settlements reached with prosecutors for last year’s Dixie Fire — one of the biggest wildfires in California’s history — and the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. The deals expedite damage payments to the hundreds of people whose homes were destroyed. PG&E also will submit to five years of oversight by an independent monitor similar to the supervision it faced during five years of criminal probation after it was convicted for misconduct that contributed to its natural gas explosion that killed eight people in 2010. Pacific Gas & Electric has been blamed for more than 30 wildfires since 2017 that wiped out more than 23,000 homes and businesses and killed more than 100 people. It previously reached settlements with wildfire victims of more than $25.5 billion. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SUPPLY CHAIN

Cargo ships piling up as Shanghai port remains shut

Dotting the sea off Chinese ports are 477 bulk cargo ships waiting to deliver resources from metal ore to grain into the country. Queues of vessels carrying raw materials have jumped after Shanghai initiated a citywide lockdown at the end of last month to combat COVID-19. More than two weeks on, the congestion has expanded to nearby Ningbo-Zhoushan as ship-owners desperately divert ships to other ports in the country to avoid the trucker shortage and warehouse closures in Shanghai. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

VIDEO GAMES

Sony, Lego owner invest $2b in maker of Fortnite

Sony and the owner of the Lego Group have invested $2 billion in Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite. Epic is valued at $31.5 billion after the investment, the Cary, N.C.-based company said Monday in a statement. Epic’s valuation about a year ago was $28.7 billion. The game company, among the most valuable startups in the United States, is currently waging a costly legal battle with Apple and Alphabet over fees charged by their app stores. Epic runs its own app store, the Epic Games Store, and alleges that Apple and Alphabet’s Google engage in anticompetitive practices. In September, a California judge found Apple not guilty on nine of 10 counts; Epic is appealing the case. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Warner Bros. Discovery hits the market

Shares of the new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant, the $43 billion combination of Discovery and the AT&T spinoff WarnerMedia, began trading Monday. The bulked-up company combines the owner of storied film studio Warner Bros., TV networks including CNN, HBO, and the streaming service HBO Max, with Discovery Inc., the parent of networks that focus on reality television like HGTV and its own streaming service, Discovery+. The deal closed on Friday. AT&T Inc. last year decided to separate WarnerMedia as the company unravels its entertainment-oriented deal-making of the past several years and focuses on phone and Internet service. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

UKRAINE

Major French bank exits Russia

Société Générale, France’s third largest bank, said Monday that it would pull out of Russia by selling its controlling stake in Rosbank, a Moscow-based lender, to Interros Capital, a company headed by Vladimir O. Potanin, one of Russia’s wealthiest men. Société Générale said the deal, which includes the sale of a Russian insurance subsidiary, would allow the French company to “exit in an effective and orderly manner from Russia, ensuring continuity for its employees and clients.” The French lender is among the European banks most exposed to Russia. The bank said in a statement that the sale would result in a hit of 3.1 billion euros ($3.3 billion), comprising a financial write-off of about 2 billion euros and a related charge of 1.1 billion euros. — NEW YORK TIMES

TECHNOLOGY

Millions spent on Zuckerberg’s security

The cost of keeping Mark Zuckerberg safe keeps going up for Meta Platforms Inc., far outstripping what similar technology companies with high-profile executives are spending. The social media giant, previously known as Facebook, spent more than $15.2 million in 2021 for expenses related to protecting its chief executive at his homes and during personal travel, according to a recent regulatory filing. That doesn’t include another $10 million given to Zuckerberg as a pretax allowance for his family’s security as well as $1.6 million for use of a private aircraft for personal travel. In total, the company footed a security bill of $26.8 million for Zuckerberg, 37, and his family last year, a 6 percent increase from 2020. Zuckerberg’s security costs in 2021 are many times those of peers where data is publicly available. Amazon, for example, spent $1.6 million protecting chairman Jeff Bezos last year, while Tesla doesn’t disclose any security costs associated with CEO Elon Musk. Zuckerberg is “synonymous” with Meta amid increased media, legislative, and regulatory attention, according to the filing, which said “negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to, Mr. Zuckerberg.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Heathrow to hire 12,000 as passengers return

London’s Heathrow airport will ramp up hiring “as fast as possible” after passenger numbers surged last month to the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Almost 4.2 million travelers passed through the facility during March, according to a statement Monday. That represents a more than seven-fold jump from a year earlier, and a 45 percent increase from February’s volume of 2.9 million. The hub, Europe’s busiest before the global pandemic started, is racing to hire 12,000 new workers to meet demand after the UK lifted curbs on travel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS