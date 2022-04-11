While others pull back on office space, this Quincy-based executive is doubling — or tripling — down

The president of IntelyCare is tripling the size of his firm’s Quincy headquarters, relocating a few doors down to two floors in the Presidents Place office complex. The move, which will be complete in June, gives the firm 54,000 square feet of space. And it still might not be enough.

As many employers pare back office space in this era of hybrid work, John Shagoury is taking a decidedly different approach.

The fast-growing, six-year-old firm essentially acts as a matchmaker between nurses and long-term care facilities that need them, particularly for part-time or temporary work. With nursing homes and assisted living centers facing a big staffing shortage, IntelyCare’s software is in high demand.

IntelyCare now employs about 325 people (excluding its network of some 30,000 nurses). Shagoury plans to hire an additional 150 people this year in Quincy, and then another 75 to 80 in the field.

Helping this growth spurt along is a new infusion of investment capital: IntelyCare recently landed $115 million in equity investments, in a round led by Janus Henderson Investors that values the company at $1.1 billion. Shagoury says the firm has raised about $160 million from outside investors so far.

Quincy Chamber of Commerce president Tim Cahill and Quincy Mayor Tom Koch are among those who plan to attend an open house at the new headquarters on Thursday, to celebrate the city’s latest success story.

Cofounders David Coppins, Chris Caulfield, and Ike Nnah brought Shagoury on board in 2019 to oversee day-to-day operations as the business began to reach critical mass. Shagoury is a seasoned tech executive, with past roles that include president of the healthcare division at Nuance Communications, the speech recognition software firm that was acquired last month by Microsoft, and the chief executive of Eliza Corp., the health-tech firm that Shagoury helped sell to HMS Holdings in 2017.

Shagoury said the breakneck growth at IntelyCare means he expects to be in the market for more space later this year, possibly in Quincy or downtown Boston. IntelyCare has hired Hunneman broker David Campbell to help with the quest.

Most IntelyCare employees are coming into the office three or four days a week, Shagoury said. The new office has been outfitted with multiple “collaboration spaces” so it’s not just rows of cubicles.

“People are really hungry to socialize,” Shagoury said. “They feel more productive [in the office]. They collaborate. They feel more appreciated and recognized. I think it’s better for career growth, especially for younger people, to get face time with folks in the organization.”

A new boss-in-waiting at MACP

The high-profile chief executives who belong to the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership now know who their next boss will be — at MACP board meetings, that is.

The partnership recently picked Bank of America chief Brian Moynihan to be the economic competitiveness group’s vice chairman. That means Moynihan will take over for current chairman, Jeff Leiden of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, after Leiden’s term as chair ends in December. Moynihan’s priorities at the MACP have included championing a new workforce training program for people of color who do not have college degrees, to help them embark on career paths at MACP member companies. Moynihan stopped cochairing the group’s education and workforce committee when he was elected vice chair in February but remains involved with it. (These board roles are voluntary positions; Jay Ash leads the staff as MACP’s chief executive.)

In a response to a Globe inquiry, Moynihan emphasized workforce issues as he looks ahead to his new role.

“Massachusetts has many strengths, including a highly skilled workforce, vibrant communities, and a reputation as a center for innovation,” Moynihan said. “I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues at the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership, alongside state and local leaders, to ensure that Massachusetts maintains its competitive edge with economic growth that is resilient, productive, and inclusive.”

Wasabi set to see its name in lights at Fenway

Fenway Sports Group first approached Michael Welts, the chief marketing officer of cloud-storage company Wasabi Technologies, two years ago about a possible sponsorship/partnership opportunity. Welts said he thought it would be tough to justify the expense of such a deal involving FSG’s main teams, the Red Sox and the Liverpool Football Club, to Wasabi’s investors at the time.

But Wasabi, led by cofounders David Friend and Jeff Flowers, has grown much bigger, both in size and ambition, since that time. The company has raised $275 million in venture funding and employs 200 people, compared with about 35 people two years ago. Wasabi wants to be a global business. The time seemed right to increase the brand’s profile.

So Wasabi and FSG struck a multimillion-dollar deal, stretched over four years, just in time for baseball season. (FSG principal owner John Henry also owns the Globe.) That means a Wasabi sign in front of the bullpen at Fenway Park, as well as signage at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium in the UK. The partnership also involves providing cloud-storage services to the teams and getting involved with some of their charities. Wasabi also has a similar deal with Delaware North, the owner of the Boston Bruins.

Next up: signage inside the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the new performance venue opening in September next to the ballpark. Wasabi’s name will be seen on a “wall of fame” of famous Boston bands. A good argument could be made for including Friend, whose roots in rock go back to his early days as a cofounder of ARP Instruments, the maker of keyboards played by the likes of Stevie Wonder, Tony Banks, and Elton John in the 1970s. Friend still hangs with rock-and-rollers to this day. “We actually work for the most interesting guy in the world,” Welts said.

A new head of Housing Partnership Network

The board of the Boston-based Housing Partnership Network didn’t need to go far to find HPN’s next chief executive after longtime leader Tom Bledsoe announced his retirement, despite an extensive search. After headhunting firm Simkin Search vetted candidates from around the country, board members settled on one of their own: Robin Hughes, the board’s now-former chair and chief executive of Abode Communities, a housing nonprofit in California.

Hughes takes over for Bledsoe on July 1. She said she is looking forward to building on Bledsoe’s legacy at HPN, which represents more than 100 affordable housing nonprofits, in particular by pushing for adequate funding from the federal government. But here’s one thing she is not planning to do: move to Boston, where HPN will remain headquartered. She’ll continue to live in the Los Angeles area — and not just because she prefers the weather there.

“What we’ve learned over the last two years is that we can do most jobs from almost anywhere,” Hughes said.

Seven years later, still scarred by snow

Charlie Baker has been through a lot as governor. But there’s one challenging time from early in his first term that left a particularly big impression: the winter of 2015.

The then-new administration found itself scrambling to keep the trains running and the roads clear, as the state got pounded by snowstorm after snowstorm. It prompted a new level of investment in the MBTA and any number of speeches from the governor referencing the ancient age of some of the T’s equipment.

Baker still brings it up every so often, seven years later — like, say, at the announcement last week of $650,000 in state funds for a pollution cleanup to help the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology build a new campus in Roxbury. He recalled how he spoke at the institute’s commencement, back in 2015. And of course, he had to make a snow reference.

“I think we managed to clear the final street about a week before commencement,” Baker said.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.