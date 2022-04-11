Britney Spears announces she’s pregnant

“So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby,” Spears, 40, said in the post. It will be her third child, and the first with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 28.

The pop star on Monday posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram revealing the news, adding that she initially thought she’d simply put on weight after a recent trip to Maui.

Spears has two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline. The singer has teased that she and Asghari have talked about having a child together.

The pop star, whose 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November, told a Los Angeles court during those proceedings that she had been forced to be on birth control.

When Spears spoke in court for the first time in June 2021, she condemned her father and others who controlled the conservatorship, which she said had compelled her to use birth control and take other medications against her will, and prevented her from getting married of having another child.

Spears added on Instagram that she will likely be keeping a low profile over the next few months, as she knows the paparazzi will be out ”to get their money shot.” The “Baby One More Time” singer said she had perinatal depression during a past pregnancy: “I have to say it is absolutely horrible ... women didn’t talk about it back then ... but now women talk about it every day.”

Spears says she plans to do yoga every day during her pregnancy, and that she’s thankful she can be open about the experience.

“Spreading lots of joy and love!!!” Spears concluded.

Model and fitness trainer Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021 after about six years of dating. Spears referred to Asghari as her husband in Monday’s post, as well as in a post she shared on her page last week. Fans are speculating the couple might have recently gotten married in private.





