There’s a virtual dating event for Boston Marathon runners and enthusiasts

Filteroff, a video speed dating app, is hosting an April 11 event for people attending the Boston Marathon as runners, friends, family, or fans. Really, it’s for anyone who’ll be in town next weekend and cares about the race.

If you sign up for the free event, you’ll be matched with up to “eight people, based off of your preferences, and the dates last about three minutes,” explained Zach Schleien, co-founder of the Filteroff. “There’s different icebreaker games; [it’s] just a really authentic way to connect with singles and not swipe on profiles.”

Filteroff launched in February of 2020 — a complicated time to start a dating business. But Schleien said the pandemic changed people’s perceptions of video dates.