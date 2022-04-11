Aide to former Lynn mayor joins health care agency

A top aide to former Lynn mayor Thoms M. McGee has landed a leadership post with a local health care agency.

Meaghen Hamill is the new senior director of external relations and strategic communication for Lynn Community Health Center, the nonprofit announced April 6.

The lifelong Lynn resident most recently served for four years as chief of staff to McGee, who retired in January, and for about two months as senior adviser to the new mayor, Jared Nicholson. She previously worked from 2010 to 2017 as legislative director and later chief of staff for McGee when he was a state senator.