Boston police officers open fire as person with gun in SUV crashes in Chinatown

“Around 2:01 a.m., officers from District 1 responded to a radio call for a person with a gun at 9 Tyler St.,’' said Colon, who commands the Bureau of Investigative Services, the detective arm of the force.

The incident began around 2 a.m. when police were alerted about an armed person sitting in grey Dodge SUV near 9 Tyler St., Superintendent Felipe Colon told reporters early Monday.

Two Boston police officers opened fire as a person with a gun in an SUV crashed into two parked vehicles in Chinatown early Monday, police said.

“On arrival officers approached the vehicle, they observed and approached the vehicle. The vehicle subsequently struck two motor vehicles,’’ Colon said. “Two officers did discharge their firearms.”

Three people were taken into custody from the crashed SUV. None sustained gunshot wounds, Colon said.

A firearm was recovered, he said.

The officers were taken to undisclosed hospital for evaluation, Colon said.

The use of potentially deadly force is under investigation by the department’s Firearms Discharge Investigations Unit, Colon said.

The question of what charges the three people in the SUV may face is part of the investigation, Colon said.

No further information is currently available.

This is developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.













