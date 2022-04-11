Braintree to hold annual Beautification Day on April 30

Beautification Day, the annual cleanup of public spaces in Braintree, is scheduled for April 30, with a rain date of May 7.

Residents will gather at Braintree Town Hall at 8 a.m. to pick up rakes, bags, and work gloves. Target areas for this year’s cleanup include the Town Hall Memorial Mall; the grounds of the Braintree Historical Society; the beach and park at Sunset Lake; Penniman Park on Cleveland Avenue; Smith Beach; and the Braintree High School access road.

“This is an event that I look forward to every year,” Mayor Charles Kokoros said on the town webpage. “Beautification Day is a great way for our community to come together and play a role in beautifying our town and I hope to see everyone on April 30th.”