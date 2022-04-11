Braintree to hold annual Beautification Day on April 30

Beautification Day, the annual cleanup of public spaces in Braintree, is scheduled for April 30, with a rain date of May 7.
Residents will gather at Braintree Town Hall at 8 a.m. to pick up rakes, bags, and work gloves. Target areas for this year’s cleanup include the Town Hall Memorial Mall; the grounds of the Braintree Historical Society; the beach and park at Sunset Lake; Penniman Park on Cleveland Avenue; Smith Beach; and the Braintree High School access road.
“This is an event that I look forward to every year,” Mayor Charles Kokoros said on the town webpage. “Beautification Day is a great way for our community to come together and play a role in beautifying our town and I hope to see everyone on April 30th.”
Among the organizations supporting the cleanup day are the Braintree Rotary Club, the North Braintree Civic Association, and the East Braintree Civic Association.
Anyone with questions can call the mayor’s office at 781-794-8100 or the recreation office at 781-794-8901.
