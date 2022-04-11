fb-pixel Skip to main content

Delays of up to an hour on Fitchburg Line caused by crossing gate issue

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated April 11, 2022, 6 minutes ago

Commuter rail trains on the Fitchburg line faced delays of up to one hour Monday evening due to a crossing gate issue, officials said.

The crossing gate caused delays in both directions between North Station and Littleton/Route 495, the MBTA commuter rail said on Twitter.

Information about the delays began popping up on the account’s Twitter page at about 4:30 p.m. The delays affected trains that left their origin stations as early as 3:25 p.m. and continued to affect trains that hadn’t yet departed, making some expected to leave up to 50 minutes past their scheduled departure.

The MBTA and Keolis, which operates the commuter rail, didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

Advertisement

By 7:25 p.m., delays were expected to be up to 15 minutes for outbound trains and up to 45 minutes in residual delays for inbound trains, the MBTA Commuter Rail tweeted.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video