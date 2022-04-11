Delays of up to an hour on Fitchburg Line caused by crossing gate issue

Commuter rail trains on the Fitchburg line faced delays of up to one hour Monday evening due to a crossing gate issue, officials said.
The crossing gate caused delays in both directions between North Station and Littleton/Route 495, the MBTA commuter rail said on Twitter.
Information about the delays began popping up on the account’s Twitter page at about 4:30 p.m. The delays affected trains that left their origin stations as early as 3:25 p.m. and continued to affect trains that hadn’t yet departed, making some expected to leave up to 50 minutes past their scheduled departure.
The MBTA and Keolis, which operates the commuter rail, didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.
By 7:25 p.m., delays were expected to be up to 15 minutes for outbound trains and up to 45 minutes in residual delays for inbound trains, the MBTA Commuter Rail tweeted.
No further information was immediately available.
Fitchburg Line outbound trains will now experience delays up to 15 minutes due to a crossing gate issue. Inbound passengers may still experience residual delays up to 45 minutes.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) April 11, 2022
