Delays of up to an hour on Fitchburg Line caused by crossing gate issue

Commuter rail trains on the Fitchburg line faced delays of up to one hour Monday evening due to a crossing gate issue, officials said.

The crossing gate caused delays in both directions between North Station and Littleton/Route 495, the MBTA commuter rail said on Twitter.

Information about the delays began popping up on the account’s Twitter page at about 4:30 p.m. The delays affected trains that left their origin stations as early as 3:25 p.m. and continued to affect trains that hadn’t yet departed, making some expected to leave up to 50 minutes past their scheduled departure.