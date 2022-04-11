Foul play not suspected in death of man trapped in door on Red Line train, DA says

Authorities haven’t identified the man by name pending family notification, nor have they indicated how he initially became stuck in the train’s door.

A spokesman for District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden, whose office is investigating the man’s death at the Broadway T stop, confirmed via email Monday that investigators don’t believe foul play factored into the tragedy.

Foul play isn’t suspected in the death of a 39-year-old man who became trapped in the door of a Red Line train as it pulled away from a platform in South Boston early Sunday , the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

The man was dragged a short distance by an inbound train at the Broadway T station at about 12:30 a.m., said James Borghesani, spokesman for Hayden’s office, on Sunday.

The incident occurred as the train was leaving the platform, according to Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman. He said Sunday that MBTA Transit Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating as well.

Pesaturo confirmed Monday via email that the man was a Boston resident, writing that “the investigation into the cause of the incident is well underway, with NTSB personnel in Boston today.”

In a statement Sunday, the T said a “comprehensive investigation into the events surrounding this incident is underway. As MBTA Transit Police detectives work to establish the facts, the investigation will include, but not be limited to, collecting statements from witnesses, reviewing any images captured by cameras, and examining vehicle maintenance and inspections records.”

The man’s death marked the latest in a recent series of incidents in which MBTA equipment has harmed or inconvenienced passengers.

In September, a Red Line train derailed and hit the platform at Broadway station with 47 passengers on board. No injuries were reported.

The derailment came two days after an ascending escalator malfunctioned at the Back Bay station and suddenly plummeted in reverse, causing a bloody pileup of people at the bottom. Nine people were sent to the hospital.

In January, a commuter rail train struck a woman’s car, killing her, when the crossing gates and flashing lights meant to keep cars off the tracks in Wilmington did not activate in time.

In July, a Green Line train crashed into the train ahead of it at Pleasant Street station, sending 27 people to the hospital, including three MBTA crew members. Former Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins launched an investigation into the crash and a potential “lack of oversight or negligence” at the MBTA in January, shortly before she left office to become the US attorney for Massachusetts.

The T maintained Sunday in its statement that the subway “is a safe and reliable mode of transit, with hundreds of thousands of passengers using it every day without incident.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report, and Taylor Dolven of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.