Grant will help guide the way on Acton’s rail trail

An Acton initiative to help local rail trail users locate places in town has earned state funding support.

The town was recently awarded $78,000 through the state’s Travel and Tourism Recovery Grant Program. The money will help fund Acton’s Rail Trail Wayfinding program, which calls for installing signs along the town’s section of the Bruce Freeman Trail, an evolving regional shared-use path.

The signs will promote area businesses and historical and cultural destinations along the Great Road Commercial Corridor, which runs through Acton from Littleton to the Concord line. The signage program was one recommendation from a plan Acton developed last year on how to help local businesses recover from the pandemic.