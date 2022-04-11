Large police presence expected for Boston Marathon next week; college students told to behave

In a letter addressed to area college and university students, Boston Police Superintendent in Chief Gregory P. Long advised them to expect a “significant presence” of uniformed and plainclothes police officers at the race, and reminded those who plan to attend to be alert and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity. Long told students that public intoxication and smoking marijuana will not be tolerated, and that congregating on rooftops, fire escapes, and porches would also be prohibited.

People who plan to attend the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18 should take public transportation and expect a large police presence along the 26.2-mile course, Boston police said.

Long said people should check the Boston Athletic Association’s website for guidelines on what you can bring to the race, and what you should leave at home.

“In this time of heightened security we appreciate you not bringing backpacks to the marathon,” Long wrote. “These items are not banned, however individuals may be subject to search at designated checkpoints.”

The BAA website states that spectators should not bring weapons (firearms, knives, mace, etc.); backpacks, suitcases or rolling bags; coolers; folding chairs; glass containers or cans; flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks or explosives; any container capable of carrying more than 1 liter of liquid; handbags or packages larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches; large blankets/comforters, duvets, sleeping bags; costumes that cover your face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits; and props (including sporting equipment and military and fire gear).

“Possession of any of these items may result in delays when passing through security checkpoints and enhanced screening,” race organizers said on the BAA website.

The use of drones along the course is also prohibited, race officials said.

Long said that Newbury Street and Huntington Avenue outbound will be closed to vehicular traffic “to allow easier spectator movement in the area,” and there will be other road closures as well in the days leading up to the marathon.

On April 16, the following roads will be closed for the Boston Athletic Association’s 5K race: Charles Street from Boylston Street to Beacon Street; Arlington Street from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street; Commonwealth Avenue Outbound from Arlington Street to Charlesgate West; Charlesgate West from Commonwealth Avenue outbound to Commonwealth Avenue inbound; Commonwealth Avenue Inbound from Charlesgate West to Hereford Street; Hereford Street from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street; and Boylston Street from Dalton Street to Charles Street.

Also on Saturday the following roads will be closed for the Boston Athletic Association’s Invitational Mile: Boylston Street from Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street; Dartmouth Street from Boylston Street to Newbury Street; Newbury Street from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street; and Exeter Street from Newbury to Boylston Street.

Boston police posted a complete list of parking restrictions and road closures on the department’s website, bpdnews.com.









