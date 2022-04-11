fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man taken into police custody after seven hours barricaded in Jamaica Plain apartment

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated April 11, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Boston police in tactical gear could be seen outside 57 Horan Way.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

A man was taken into custody after he allegedly spent seven hours barricaded inside his apartment in Jamaica Plain on Monday, Boston police said.

Police were called to 57 Horan Way inside the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments at 11:23 a.m. on a report that a man with a knife had barricaded himself inside, Boston police Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman, said.

The man, whose identity was not released, refused to exit the apartment, and hostage negotiators were called to the scene, Watson said. Residents in the building were also evacuated as part of the negotiation procedure.

The man was taken into custody after seven hours, and he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, Watson said.

There was a large police presence inside a taped-off area around the man’s apartment building until 6:45 p.m. The man could be seen being taken out on a stretcher around 6:20 p.m.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

