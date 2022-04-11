Maps: Here’s a closer look at recent Census housing data for Boston neighborhoods

How much did it typically cost to rent or own in different parts of Boston in recent years?
New Census data released last month offers a highly detailed look at housing costs, zooming into the neighborhood level and closer. The Census collected housing data as part of its American Community Survey 5-year estimate, and the most recent release includes data collected between 2016 and 2020.
The result is a comprehensive accounting of typical housing costs across the city, offering a snapshot of how much households reported spending on housing. For example, the median home value in large swaths of downtown Boston was more than $1 million, while median rent in other neighborhoods topped $3,000 per month.
Consider this: In one Census tract covering much of the West End, the median rent was more than $3,500 per month, and 80 percent of respondents reported paying more than $3,000 each month.
Looking at ownership costs, the data show one Census tract in the South End with a median home value of more than $1.6 million. For comparison, that’s higher than the Martha’s Vineyard town of Chilmark, the municipality with the highest median home value in Massachusetts.
Explore the maps to see housing costs in different parts of Boston.
