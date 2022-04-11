Middletown man arrested for allegedly purchasing weapons for his father

Middletown Police charged Jeremy Speck with 51 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, two counts of providing false information in attempting to purchase a firearm, and a count of possession of body armor by a person convicted of a crime of violence. Xavier Speck was charged with four counts of providing false information to purchase a firearm.

Police said they believe Xavier Speck, 24, was buying guns for his father, Jeremy Speck, 43, who was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a 2007 felony conviction in Texas.

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. — A father and son were arrested Friday after police found nearly 80 firearms inside their Middleton apartment.

Advertisement

Both men were taken to Newport County District Court and arraigned on Friday. Jeremy did not enter and plea and was later released after posting bail of $15,000. Xavier did not enter a plea, posted a $2,500 bail, and was released.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Police said Xavier purchased the guns for his father even though he knew he was not legally permitted to own them. Both Jeremy and Xavier, who are pictured in uniform on Facebook, served in the US Army, according to the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs.

The Colorado County Sheriff’s Office, in Texas, District Clerk’s Office, and the County Court could not immediately find the 2007 felony conviction of deadly conduct for Jeremy Speck. He also pleaded guilty in 2019 to animal cruelty, neglecting and overworking livestock, and received probation in Rock Island, Texas.

According to a news release, Middletown Police, the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms executed a search warrant at the Specks’ apartment at about 7 a.m. Friday. They detained Jeremy and Xavier without incident, and their apartment was searched.

Advertisement

Police found a total of 79 firearms inside the apartment, including 47 in Jeremy’s bedroom, according to the news release. Among the weapons were a loaded handgun, a loaded AK-47, and body armor.

Firearms were also found in Xavier’s bedroom and the living area of the apartment.

Xavier told investigations he bought the guns for his father knowing that Jeremy was not allowed to purchase firearms.

They are scheduled to appear in Superior Court on June 2.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.