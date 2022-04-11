The most (and least) boosted cities and towns in Rhode Island

Here’s a quick glance at the cities and towns with the lowest boosted rates.

But Providence, the largest city, and Little Compton, the second-smallest town, are among eight communities where fewer than 35 percent of residents have received a booster shot, according to data from the Department of Health.

Rhode Island is approaching a 40 percent COVID-19 vaccination booster rate among all residents, which is among the best of any state in the country.

Tiverton – 25.5 percent

Little Compton – 27.7 percent

Woonsocket – 28 percent

Central Falls – 28.2 percent

Pawtucket – 30 percent

Providence – 31.2 percent

Burrillville – 34.1 percent

Foster – 34.5 percent

One note on Tiverton in particular: Health department officials agree that the town’s vaccination and booster rates are likely actually higher because residents often get their shots in Massachusetts.

Adults ages 50 and over are already eligible for a second booster shot, and it’s only a matter of time before younger people will be able to get another shot. But while most Americans did receive their initial vaccinations, booster rates are significantly lower.

In Rhode Island, there are only five cities and towns with booster rates above 50 percent.

New Shoreham – 73.3 percent

East Greenwich – 61.3 percent

Barrington – 59.9 percent

Jamestown – 58.8 percent

North Kingstown – 55.1 percent

