New Hampshire drivers warned to watch out for moose on the road after driver strikes animal

Police in Carroll, N.H., are warning motorists to watch out for moose on the roads after a driver struck and killed a moose early Monday morning.

It happened at 12:33 a.m. on Route 302 east and the driver suffered minor injuries, police wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

“This past Thursday we just posted about spring arriving, moose being on the move, and driving with caution at night,” police wrote in the Facebook post. “Well, at 12:33 a.m. this morning we were dispatched to a car vs. moose accident on Route 302 East along with Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue. Upon arriving on scene, a single male occupant was found with minor injuries - cuts to his arm and head from the glass. He was checked out by Twin Mountain Ambulance and did not require transport to the hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the moose had been killed upon impact.”