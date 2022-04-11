fb-pixel Skip to main content

Newton mayor tests positive for COVID-19

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated April 11, 2022, 59 minutes ago
Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller was photographed during a news conference in Boston on April 5, 2022. Six days later, she announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fuller announced the news by releasing a statement that she shared on Facebook on Monday.

“I have tested positive for COVID- 19,” she said in the statement. “I took a rapid home antigen test on Sunday after experiencing mild, spring allergy-like symptoms. I feel fine and my symptoms continue to be mild. I am deeply grateful for the protection the vaccine and the booster provide against serious illness.”

Fuller said she alerted her close contacts about her coronavirus test results and will be holding meetings virtually.

“I spoke with everyone who I have been in close contact with and let them know of my positive test results,” she said in the statement. “I’m following all the protocols. I am keeping my regularly scheduled meetings virtually. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test immediately (after self-isolating) if experiencing symptoms of the virus.”

