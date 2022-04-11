fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Leominster

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated April 11, 2022, 24 minutes ago

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle outside a Walmart in Leominster on Monday evening, officials said.

The driver was transported to the hospital, the Worcester district attorney’s office said. The identities of the victim and the driver were not released.

Police responded to a pedestrian crash about 7:30 p.m. in front of a Walmart at 11 Jungle Road, the office said.

The crash is under investigation by Leominster police, State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester district attorney’s office, and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s accident reconstruction team. No further information was immediately available.


Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

