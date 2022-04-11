Senate hires one-time Rosenberg advisor to counsel position

According to his LinkedIn, DiTullio served as Counsel and Chief Policy Advisor to the Senate President from 2015 to 2019, under then presidents Stanley Rosenberg, Harriette L. Chandler, and Spilka, who became Senate President in July 2018. He most recently worked on the legal team at the Massachusetts Port Authority.

Spilka first announced the news during the Senate Democrats’ caucus meeting last Tuesday, according to six senators with direct knowledge of her comments.

Massachusetts Senate President Karen E. Spilka announced Monday that she has hired former Senate policy advisor James DiTullio to permanently fill the open role of Senate counsel.

“Those of us who know Jim know that he is dedicated to the institution of the Senate, and that he will bring the highest caliber of work on behalf of Senators and the Senate as a whole,” Spilka wrote in a release Monday.

The Senate Counsel serves as the chamber’s in-house lawyer, responsible for advising the 40 members on legislative and legal matters. According to the biography on her firm’s website, Jennifer Miller, the last person to hold the role, advised members and staff on “constitutional law, legislation, ethics, conflict of interest, and litigation,” among other topics.

Miller, who left in July 2021 for Boston firm Hemenway & Barnes, was paid $145,000 in 2020, according to state payroll records.

It’s a wide-ranging role that has gained new importance in recent weeks, as Senate staff have announced their intent to form a union.

Despite state law excluding them from the list of public employees who can collectively bargain, staff told Spilka that they plan to unionize and asked for voluntary recognition, a move Spilka told the Globe has been referred to counsel.

Representatives from a local of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which is representing some Senate staffers said that a “strong majority” of around 200 staff members had signed union cards. Staff said they were hoping for a commitment from Spilka to address what they say are key issues such as unequal pay, gaps in health care coverage, and what they frame as a culture that allows discrimination and harassment.

In a statement the Globe last week, Spilka said she had “asked Senate Counsel to carefully review” the request.





Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.