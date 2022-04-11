Sunshine, then uncertainty, on its way this week

Tuesday features more in the way of cloudiness and a good chance for showers. Depending on the progress of a frontal system, we may break into some afternoon sunshine with mild temperatures in the 60s to even near 70 degrees. A slower moving front would keep the clouds lingering longer and prevent us from getting quite that warm.

As we head back to work this Monday, it looks like sunshine will be plentiful along with milder than average temperatures. We’re at that time of year where boundaries between mild and cool air can make tremendous differences in temperature as well as precipitation. After today, there is some uncertainty on just how all of this will play out this week.

Advertisement

Showers are forecast to push through the region Tuesday, especially before 1 pm. WeatherBELL

Wednesday sees a beautiful start to the day but clouds arrive later in the afternoon and there may be a shower before dark. It will continue to be milder than average with readings in the 60s.

Another front remains precariously close to New England during the day Thursday. Here again the exact position will determine how much rain we see but there is a fairly good chance we’re going to receive at least some showers. The system moves out for Friday with a return to a blend of clouds and sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

This week looks milder than average with the longer range forecast showing cooler weather later in April. WeatherBELL

I’ve been getting questions about what folks can plant outside this time of year. Although I don’t see any frost in the foreseeable future, and we could be done with it, cool, damp nights, even in the lower 40s can quickly kill tender plants. Tropicals and warm-weather vegetation do better with nights above 50 degrees. That type of weather usually doesn’t arrive until May. So even without frost, you don’t want to push it. There’s no point, because plants will just end up lingering in the ground.

Advertisement

This is a great time however to put out your cool weather plants like pansies and all the lettuces and other greens they will love this weather.

Lastly, next week is the Boston Marathon and while I don’t yet have any specifics for the forecast, I can say that the pattern is not conducive to any heat. This means although I don’t have any confidence in sky conditions or exact temperatures, I do feel very confident this is not going to be a hot marathon.



