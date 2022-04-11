Swan Boats will be back in the Boston Public Garden on April 16

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department said in a statement that Wu and the other officials will be joined by the Paget family, which owns and operates the boats, at 10 a.m. to kick off this year’s season of delightful journeys through the lagoon on the company’s signature vessels.

Mayor Michelle Wu and city parks officials will be on hand Saturday at the Boston Public Garden lagoon to mark the start of the 145th season of the beloved Boston Swan Boats , which ferry patrons around the lagoon in a seasonal pastime connecting riders to the natural beauty of the park and its surroundings.

If it’s spring in Boston, it must be time to send in the swans.

The statement said the oldest and smallest boat in the fleet is 112 years old, while the newest was launched in 1993. The swan design on each boat is made from either copper or fiberglass, the statement said, and encloses a paddle the driver uses to propel the boat through the water.

The boats each weigh three tons when fully loaded, according to officials.

Irish immigrant and shipbuilder Robert Paget created the Swan Boats in 1877. The Paget patriarch designed the boats after taking in the opera “Lohengrin,” which ends with the hero crossing a river in a boat drawn by a swan, officials have said.

Last year, the Swan Boats made a triumphant return after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their closure in 2020.

The spring season of the swan runs from April 16 to June 20, with rides offered daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the company’s website. Come summer, the site says, boat rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the final day scheduled for Sept. 5.

Tickets are $4.50 for adults, $3 for children aged 2 to 15, and $4 for seniors, per the site. Kids under 2 ride for free.

