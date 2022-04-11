fb-pixel Skip to main content

Troopers rescue man from water under Andrew McArdle Bridge

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated April 11, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Troopers rescued a 61-year-old man from under the Andrew McArdle Bridge Friday night.Massachusetts State Police

State troopers rescued a 61-year-old man from the Chelsea Creek under the Andrew McArdle Bridge in Boston late Friday night, State Police said.

Troopers from the Marine Unit went to the bridge, also known as the Meridian Street bridge, at about 11 p.m. after it was reported that a man was struggling in the water, State Police said in a statement Monday. The bridge spans from East Boston to Chelsea.

The troopers pulled the man into their boat using lifesaving equipment, the statement said.

The man was and brought to shore, where Boston EMS members were waiting, State Police said.

No further information was immediately available.

