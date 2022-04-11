Two Central Falls detectives receive prestigious award for solving cold case

For their tenacity on this investigation, Major Christopher Reed and Detective Commander Sgt. Jeffrey Araujo have received the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing from the US Department of Justice. They are among just 18 law enforcement officers from 12 jurisdictions from across the country to receive these prestigious awards.

For the next 10 years, two Central Falls detectives doggedly worked until they brought Rodriguez’s killer to justice.

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. -- The three young men who got into his cab that July day in 2007 made Jose Rodriguez so uneasy that he called his wife. He was on the phone with her when one of the men leaned forward and shot him in the head. She heard the phone disconnect, only to reconnect with the sound of men’s laughter.

US Attorney of Rhode Island Zachary Cunha and Central Falls police Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Araujo. Amanda Milkovits/Globe Staff

United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said that Reed and Araujo were honored both for their dedication on the cold-case murder and how their connections with people in this small city helped them solve the case.

“Where others might have given up or moved along, these officers persevered,” Cunha said at Friday’s award ceremony at City Hall.

“Central Falls and all of us in Rhode Island are lucky to have these officers on watch,” he added.

Rodriguez’s grieving wife didn’t live long enough to see her husband’s killer arrested, but his children and the rest of his family did. Ezekial Johnson of Pawtucket was convicted in 2017 and is serving consecutive life sentences.

“When you can bring justice to a family, however long [it takes], there’s no greater satisfaction,” said Chief Anthony Roberson, who’d nominated Reed and Araujo for the award. “That’s why we’re here today. Relationships played a great role in solving this crime.”

Roberson was also recently honored as a top 20 finalist for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s 2022 citizen honors award.

Both Reed and Araujo said they honored and humbled, and were grateful to the prosecutors and police officers who aided their case, and the state Department of Health, which clinched the DNA testing on two ballcaps discarded by the suspects. “Thank you for helping us bring justice to the family of the victim of this senseless tragedy,” Reed said. And, Araujo also that he was grateful to Roberson for his support.

Mayor Maria Rivera, who’d appointed Roberson when she took office in January 2021, praised the two detectives and the rest of the Police Department. “This is an incredibly high honor and so well-deserved,” she said.

