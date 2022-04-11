Two Saudi students drowned trying to save two boys in the Chicopee River. A lawsuit says a dam owner and operator are to blame.

In a flash, the lives of the boys and the two students would become intertwined on that hot June afternoon four years ago . The college students would die together , drowned while trying to rescue the little boys after the operator of the Red Bridge Dam just upstream dumped a rapid and massive cascade of water that turned the summer idyll into a swirling deathtrap, according to a negligence lawsuit filed in US District Court of Massachusetts.

A short distance away, two college students from Saudi Arabia sat talking at the river’s edge at the Wilbraham park. Cousins Jaser Al-Rakah and Theeb Al-Yami, who were as close as brothers, were studying civil engineering at nearby schools.

While their mothers and sisters spread out a blanket and passed out popcorn, two boys, 7 and 8, dressed in shorts and T-shirts, skipped rocks and threw sticks in the shin-deep water of the Chicopee River. One mom cradled her newborn, not yet 6 weeks old.

The boys, Tyler San Jurjo and Brayden Gallucci, were swept into the roiling undercurrent but survived after a harrowing ordeal that involved first responders, a boat, ropes, and a kayak, according to interviews with their mothers. They’ve joined the families of Al-Rakah and Al-Yami in the negligence lawsuit filed in 2020 against the owner and operator of the Red Bridge Dam.

Advertisement

The cousins were the first to go in after the boys but immediately began their own fight for survival.

Saudi Arabian students and cousins Theeb Al-Yami, left, and Jaser Al-Rakah. The two drowned in the Chicopee River while trying to help two young boys who had gotten swept up in the current. The boys survived. The students did not.

“They’re heroes in my eyes. They ran out there without any hesitation,” Jennifer Gallucci, Brayden’s mother, 37. “They didn’t know who we were. I think of it every single day. I’ll never forget it. I’ll never forget them.”

No trial date has been set for the lawsuit, which demands a jury trial and unspecified damages. The parties have a scheduled arbitration hearing May 26.

Advertisement

The lawsuit alleges the hydroelectric dam’s owner, Central Rivers Power MA, and dam operator Ware River Power Inc., were negligent in how they managed the flow of water and for failing to post signs or warn the public in a recreational area just below the dam about hazardous releases of water.

The lawsuit also alleges that the night before the drownings, a bolt of lightning knocked the Red Bridge Dam’s operating system off line. According to the suit, the operator that day triggered the massive dump of water when he returned the system to auto mode.

The dam’s owner and operator “failed to act with reasonable care for the safety of the public, creating a horrific ordeal for those who almost drowned and causing the unnecessary and preventable deaths of two promising men,” the lawsuit says.

Lawyers representing Central Rivers and Ware River power companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Before the boys’ mothers realized what was happening that day, Al-Rakah and Al-Yami had jumped into the water in an attempt to bring the boys to safety.

Panic rose with the confusion. The mothers heard a small voice crying, “Help!” and saw Brayden holding onto the back of Tyler’s T-shirt. Gallucci handed her newborn off to Tyler’s mother, Anna Sepanek, who in turn handed the infant to her 9-year-old daughter.

As the mothers raced into the deceptively calm-looking river, they saw Al-Rakah and Al-Yami lose their footing in the current before they could get to the boys.

Advertisement

The next 20 to 30 minutes would be a frenzied fight for the mothers and their sons to keep heads above water while the torrent sucked at their feet.

The Red River Dam. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

“The water was swirling around us like a whirlpool and I thought we were going to die,” Gallucci said.

The current held everyone in a vortex of water as mothers fought to hold their sons up and one cousin sought to keep the other from going under.

Anna Sepanek said one cousin struggled more than the other; he caught hold of her arm and then her hair.

“We were all pulled toward each other. It was very powerful,” Sepanek said.

Al-Rakah and Al-Yami were dragged downstream and eventually slipped underwater.

“They were yelling, and I could see one of them and then I couldn’t see either of them,” said Sepanek, 34.

It ultimately took a team of first responders to rescue the boys and their mothers.

Gallucci and her son Brayden, on their own, managed to make it to the bank on the opposite side of the river. First responders in a metal boat took them back to the other shore.

A first responder in a kayak pulled Tyler on board while Sepanek, half on and half off, clung to the criss-cross ropes on the back of the kayak. The rescuer was unable to paddle out of the current. Using a rope, it took four to five men on shore to pull the kayak safely to shore, Sepanek said.

Advertisement

State Police divers found Al-Yami’s body within a few hours. Al-Rakah’s body was found three days later, a few miles downstream in Ludlow, where Gallucci and Sepanek live.

At 25, Jaser Al-Rakah, was known for his comic timing and beautiful singing voice. Theeb Al-Yami, 27, was an animal lover drawn to the mountains and hiking, a relative said.

“Jaser is more about art and singing and comedy. He liked to make the whole room laugh,” Al-Yami’s older brother, Abdulhadi, said in a virtual interview from Riyadh. “Theeb was a mountain guy. He used to raise falcons.”

The cousins grew up together in Najarn, in southwestern Saudi Arabia, near Yemen.

“Theeb and Jaser had a very strong bond,” said Cynthia Fareed, a New York-based lawyer representing the students’ families. “Although they were first cousins, they were like brothers and they really loved each other.”

They had been in the United States since 2010. Al-Rakah attended Western New England University in Springfield and Al-Yami went to the University of Hartford, studying civil engineering. Al-Rakah was the first in his family to attend college in the United States and hoped to continue on to earn a master’s degree, Al-Yami said.

Both men would have been strong swimmers from recreational and school events, he said.

“I was surprised at the death, but I wasn’t surprised at what they have done, because that was their personality,” Al-Yami said. “They would not hesitate one second from helping other people.”

The grief-stricken families find some solace in Al-Rakah’s and Al-Yami’s selfless actions.

Advertisement

“All of our community, our city, the whole country feels pride and happiness when people talk about them,” Al-Yami said.

Gallucci and Sepanek feel inexorably linked to the two young men. The terror of nearly drowning and the trauma of watching them sacrifice their lives to save their sons is a heavy burden.

On each anniversary of the drownings, the women return to the site with their children to plant flowers, light floating candles, build rock arrangements, reflect and remember Al-Rakah and Al-Yami.

“I thought it would get easier over time,” Sepanek said. “But it doesn’t get any easier. The trauma doesn’t get easier; it just changes.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.