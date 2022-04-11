Two workers stabbed by co-worker at Cambridge construction site, police say

Two workers were stabbed allegedly by a co-worker at a Cambridge construction site, Cambridge police said Monday.
The two workers sustained serious injuries, but police said they do not believe the victims have suffered life-threatening wounds, police tweeted around 8 a.m. Monday.
Their alleged assailant, a co-worker, was taken into custody by police.
The incident happened at a construction site on Wheeler Street, police said.
No further information is currently available.
Units have responded to a Wheeler Street construction site following a report that two workers were stabbed by a co-worker. Both victims sustained serious injuries, however they are not expected to be life-threatening. The suspect has been taken into custody by CPD on-site. pic.twitter.com/kVFDTT97Sj— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) April 11, 2022
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.