Two workers stabbed by co-worker at Cambridge construction site, police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated April 11, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Wheeler Street construction site following a report that two workers were stabbed by a co-worker. Both victims sustained serious injuries. The suspect has been taken into custody by CPD on-site.NBC 10 BOSTON

Two workers were stabbed allegedly by a co-worker at a Cambridge construction site, Cambridge police said Monday.

The two workers sustained serious injuries, but police said they do not believe the victims have suffered life-threatening wounds, police tweeted around 8 a.m. Monday.

Their alleged assailant, a co-worker, was taken into custody by police.

The incident happened at a construction site on Wheeler Street, police said.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

