Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Roxbury shooting

A person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after they were shot in Roxbury on Monday evening, police said.
Officers went to the area of 27 Keegan St., near Orchard Park, at 5:46 p.m. following a ShotSpotter activation, said Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police.
There police found the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, Watson said.
Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made yet, he said.
No further information was immediately available.
