Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Roxbury shooting

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated April 11, 2022, 24 minutes ago

A person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after they were shot in Roxbury on Monday evening, police said.

Officers went to the area of 27 Keegan St., near Orchard Park, at 5:46 p.m. following a ShotSpotter activation, said Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police.

There police found the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, Watson said.

Police are investigating, and no arrests have been made yet, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

