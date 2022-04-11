Windover Center gets matching grant to upgrade restrooms

Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport is receiving state funding support for a planned update and expansion of its restrooms.

The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism awarded the nonprofit center a matching grant of up to $25,000 for the project. The grant will fully match — to a maximum of $25,000 ― the amount the center raises privately for the project through June 30.

Windhover provides classes, workshops, and performances at its 4.5-acre Granite Street facility, which includes a fully tented outdoor stage. The project calls for modernizing and adding showers to the existing restrooms and adding a restroom that meets standards for handicapped access.