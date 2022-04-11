Windover Center gets matching grant to upgrade restrooms

Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport is receiving state funding support for a planned update and expansion of its restrooms.
The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism awarded the nonprofit center a matching grant of up to $25,000 for the project. The grant will fully match — to a maximum of $25,000 ― the amount the center raises privately for the project through June 30.
Windhover provides classes, workshops, and performances at its 4.5-acre Granite Street facility, which includes a fully tented outdoor stage. The project calls for modernizing and adding showers to the existing restrooms and adding a restroom that meets standards for handicapped access.
Advertisement
The center is now seeking to raise the private funds needed to access the state money. In a written fund-raising appeal, the group wrote, “This is your moment to help Windhover where it counts with an infrastructure improvement that impacts every audience member who attends a class, a workshop, retreat, or performance.”
For more information on Windhover, go to windhover.org.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.