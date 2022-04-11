fb-pixel Skip to main content
Windover Center gets matching grant to upgrade restrooms

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated April 11, 2022, 54 minutes ago

Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport is receiving state funding support for a planned update and expansion of its restrooms.

The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism awarded the nonprofit center a matching grant of up to $25,000 for the project. The grant will fully match — to a maximum of $25,000 ― the amount the center raises privately for the project through June 30.

Windhover provides classes, workshops, and performances at its 4.5-acre Granite Street facility, which includes a fully tented outdoor stage. The project calls for modernizing and adding showers to the existing restrooms and adding a restroom that meets standards for handicapped access.

The center is now seeking to raise the private funds needed to access the state money. In a written fund-raising appeal, the group wrote, “This is your moment to help Windhover where it counts with an infrastructure improvement that impacts every audience member who attends a class, a workshop, retreat, or performance.”

For more information on Windhover, go to windhover.org.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

