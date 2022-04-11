Buffalo officers can return to duty after pushing 75-year-old protester to ground in 2020

Now, the officers - Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski - will be allowed to start working again, after an arbitrator concluded the two used "absolutely legitimate" force and did not violate department policies. Arbitrator Jeffrey M. Selchick wrote in a 41-page ruling issued Friday that McCabe and Torgalski were carrying out their duties and did not intend to cause Martin Gugino to fall to the ground.

On June 4, 2020, two Buffalo police officers pushed a 75-year-old human rights demonstrator, causing him to fall backward, hit his head on the sidewalk, and lie motionless while bleeding from his head. Graphic video of the incident circulated widely, and the two officers were suspended from the department.

"While Gugino might well have believed that he was engaged in some type of civil disobedience or, perhaps, acting out a role in some type of political theater, Gugino was definitely not an innocent bystander," Selchick wrote, noting the protester was in the square past an 8 p.m. curfew and did not comply with the officers' orders to move back.

The video of the officers shoving Gugino was one of many instances of law enforcement personnel using riot tactics to forcefully move protesters in June 2020 as people nationwide took the streets to protest police brutality. Gugino suffered a concussion and fractured skull, and remained hospital for nearly a month before being released, according to a civil rights lawsuit filed against the officers.

Within a day of the incident, McCabe and Torgalski were suspended, prompting 57 members of Buffalo Police Department to resign from a special squad in protest. Two days later, McCabe and Torgalski were charged with assault.

In February 2021, a grand jury dismissed the charges. And on Friday, Selchick ruled the officers' actions did not violate the Buffalo Police Department's policies.

The department, which sidelined McCabe and Torgalski following the incident, will reinstate the officers, the Buffalo News reported. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post early Monday.

Melissa D. Wischerath, Gugino's lawyer, told The Post she wasn't surprised by the arbitrator's ruling.

"We are not aware of any case where this arbitrator has ruled against on-duty police officers so his ruling here on behalf of the police was not only expected by us, but was certainly expected by the union and city who selected and paid him," she said. "His decision has absolutely no bearing on the pending lawsuit."

Gugino filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the officers and the City of Buffalo in February 2021, alleging the officers used excessive force, among other claims.

Thomas H. Burton, attorney for the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, which represented the officers in the disciplinary proceedings, told the Buffalo News that the ruling was "the right decision" and an "across-the-board victory for Buffalo Police officers."

"This has been a long, arduous 22 months for two officers who were castigated by everyone from their governor to their county executive and district attorney," Burton said. "I spoke to them both and they are anxious to return to work."

Selchick based his conclusion on several points, writing that McCabe and Torgalski could use force against Gugino because he was an uncooperative "suspect." Gugino, Selchick wrote, was out in Niagara Square past the 8 p.m. curfew, walked up to the advancing line of police officers and did not comply with their orders to move back.

Torgalski testified that Gugino touched his arm and "something wasn't right," Selchick wrote. Torgalski also said he was concerned about Gugino exposing him to covid-19, Selchick added.

McCabe testified Gugino "should have never been in my personal space, especially being on an [emergency response team] riot squad, you don't let anyone that close to you," according to Selchick. He also said he thought Gugino was too close to Torgalski's firearm.

So McCabe gave Gugino "a nudge to get him back," according to Selchick's ruling. Torgalski said he extended his arm out toward Gugino "just to push him back, get him away out of our personal space."

A third officer, Sgt. John Losi, testified that he pushed McCabe from behind with "good degree of force" to keep him moving just as McCabe pushed Gugino.

But Selchick concluded that the officers did not intend for Gugino to fall back into the sidewalk, adding that McCabe and Torgalski used "a lesser amount of force than allowed."

Rather, Selchick wrote that Gugino "appears to have not been able to keep his balance" - either because his hands were full or due to Gugino's "advanced age."

“Gugino may also have been surprised when the Officers used force to push him away because he may have entertained the unfounded belief that the Officers would let him interfere with the performance of their duties,” Selchick wrote.