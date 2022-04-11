fb-pixel Skip to main content

Manhole explosion, fires send people running in NYC’s Times Square

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated April 11, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Crowds lined up in Times Square in Manhattan last month.HIROKO MASUIKE/NYT

A manhole cover explosion Sunday evening in New York City’s Times Square sent crowds fleeing, videos posted to social media show.

No injuries were reported, according to multiple news outlets.

The New York City Fire Department said firefighters found three manholes on fire on 43rd and 7th streets, near the Hard Rock Cafe, according to NBC News.

Cable failure affected two manhole covers, one of which was involved in an explosion, said Con Edison, a utility company, CNN reported.

The loud noise sent many people running from the popular tourist destination at about 7 p.m. Sunday, videos posted to social media showed.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

