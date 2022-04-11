The one where they all turn 30 (in a pandemic)

With a pandemic engulfing our lives for the past two years, I couldn’t enjoy many things I thought I’d still have time for in my late 20s: traveling with my then-new husband, enjoying date nights, frivolous brunches every weekend.

But this year, as I look ahead to my 30th birthday in September, I can’t help but feel there’s been a mistake.

I love getting older. Each birthday brings a new year full of possibility, new experiences, and exciting if challenging new responsibilities.

Now it feels like I’m jumping headlong into real adulthood, thinking more seriously about babies and our mortgage, skipping sadly over what were supposed to be carefree times — the best years of my life.

I’m not trying to be a diva. I know COVID has been so much worse for teens who lost out on proms and their freshman years of college, and for older folks deprived of seeing their grandchildren and the promise of a fun-filled retirement. But there’s a sense of loss in marking a milestone like 30 in the middle of a pandemic, too.

“It was almost like I was frozen in amber for the last two years, and then all of a sudden, this is the get-your-(expletive)-together decade,” said my good friend Kelsey Rolfe, who lives in Toronto and is poised to turn 30, when I asked her if I could transition our regular rants into a formal interview. “I enjoyed the freedom that came with being in your 20s, feeling like you don’t have to have everything sorted out yet.”

The particular pain of losing out on your late 20s resonates with Chuck Daly, who turned 30 in 2020 along with several of his friends.

“You’re still who you were in the beginning of 2020 even though time has gone on and we’ve obviously all aged,” said Daly, who is from Stoughton and now lives in New York.

In what is often a pivotal age, Daly said, our focus shifted to keeping ourselves and our families safe, instead of enjoying nightlife, seeing friends, traveling, and other formative experiences people tend to have in their 20s and 30s.

For some people, life did change in major ways as they entered their 30s during the pandemic, but those milestones were dimmed by the inability to celebrate them with loved ones.

Christina Procon always imagined getting engaged surrounded by family members, with photos and a dinner celebration afterward. Instead, the big moment happened in her living room, and the couple has been planning the upcoming wedding mostly alone and over Zoom.

“We just felt like neither of our families or friends were included in things. And that’s a moment that you want support,” Procon said, adding that she began seeing a therapist to deal with that feeling of isolation so many others experienced too.

Chris Tran felt similarly when he bought a house in Woburn with his fiancé and couldn’t have a housewarming party or have people come visit. He turned 30 last week.

“It feels surreal,” he said. “It feels like we lost out on a lot of time and opportunity.”

Like others, Tran canceled vacations, including a fishing trip with his dad. He lost loved ones whose funerals he was unable to attend, and missed out on weddings and bachelor parties for others. Next year, he’ll be married, working more, and eventually having kids.

“I mean, I love my life, and all those things are going to be fantastic,” Tran said. “But the sort of free period in between college and settling down and having kids was hugely interrupted by the pandemic.”

And that’s the biggest worry, for me at least. When I got married in 2019, my husband and I used up all our vacation days on a typical Big Fat Desi wedding. Our real honeymoon was supposed to come a year later, but COVID-19 meant it never happened. We didn’t even get to live together properly until last year as the pandemic delayed my move from Canada.

I’d been counting on those years to make the most of the early part of our marriage, before our 30s could nudge us into thinking seriously about starting a family. Instead, as the world begins to open up, we have a new reality to consider: What types of experiences do we want to check off our list now before children potentially change our options?

I shared these concerns in a tweet last week, inviting others to rant to me if they too feel the pandemic stole the best years of their lives.

“I think the largest issue is that I had the energy, the body, and stamina of a 27-year-old person before the pandemic,” Elizabeth Torres, who turned 30 this year, wrote me. I nodded as I read her e-mail; my favorite new purchase is a weekly pill organizer with easy-push buttons so I don’t keep hurting my hands trying to open the CVS containers. Sad.

“With life beginning again, my body is different, what I can eat and drink is different. I’m just mostly mourning the physical capabilities I used to have before,” Torres wrote.

It isn’t just 30-year-olds who feel cheated. I heard from Bob Lex, who planned to fill his retirement with travel but now his only trips are for shopping and seeing grandchildren if everyone tests negative. On the other end, 2020 college graduate Gabby DeBenedictis described a heartbreaking experience of having to complete two life-changing internships from her apartment rather than from Florida and Texas, where they were supposed to be.

But something about saying goodbye to our 20s hit a nerve for many people.

“I’m trying to claw back [the years the pandemic stole,]” wrote Rose White, of Michigan, adding that she sometimes feels she’s regressing. She spent last summer going out often, staying up late, and spending too much time at the beach, if there is such a thing. Now, as she stares down the barrel of 30, she wonders if this is how people her age are supposed to act.

“Or was this just me trying to cram several years of my 20s into one summer?” White wrote. “I’m worried Summer Rose will return again this year.”

She might be on to something. Given the unpredictability of COVID, I say bring back Summer Rose. And teach me her ways.

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.