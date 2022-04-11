The benefit of mutual admiration in admissions

To Davida Pines’s observations (”Flattery might get you everywhere, but it shouldn’t get you into college,” Ideas, April 3) I would add a key reason for an application question about the student’s interest in the school — yield. All colleges and universities accept more students than they need to fill a class. Harvard, for example, has a high yield, but probably seldom greater than 85 percent. Thus, 15 percent of the students Harvard accepts decide to go elsewhere.

Many great colleges and universities have yields not even close to Harvard’s. They know that most of their applicants have applied to several schools and have realistic alternatives (if guidance counselors have done their jobs). Many of those very selective schools are lucky if their yields range from 30 to 40 percent. Adding a student’s interest in the school helps that school’s admission staff not to over- or under-accept a number.