Healey owes it to voters to debate Chang-Díaz, frequently

Your editorial urging Attorney General Maura Healey to debate her opponent, state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz, early and often is not only sound advice for any candidate seeking electoral office, but it is also a reminder of the dangers lurking for smug front-runners (“Maura Healey should debate Sonia Chang-Díaz before the Democratic state convention,” Opinion, April 8). Recalling the 2010 Martha Coakley/Scott Brown special election for US Senate, where Coakley rejected a one-on-one televised debate with Brown, should be enough to shiver the timbers of voters and candidates alike.

Your editorial also poses the essential question for Healey: Yes, you’ve done good things as AG, but what will you do as governor? I have supported Healey long enough to be a target of her fund-raising appeals, which have been going on for years, long before she announced her candidacy for any office: “Help Maura reach her fund-raising goal.” My response was always, “Yes, sure, but first tell me what she’s running for and what she’ll do if she wins.” Healey owes it to voters, and to herself, to explain her positions in frequent debates.