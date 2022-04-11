A scarcity of leadership, not nurses

Regarding “ Acute conditions: Burnout compounds nurse shortage ” (Page A1, April 2), interviews with nurses show why most of us will have trouble getting needed medical care while staffing bottlenecks worsen. Multiple policy choices led to this point. As the winter Omicron surge was building on the Delta wave in mid-November, as viral wastewater levels were spiking, Governor Charlie Baker could have taken steps to reduce infections: Warn the public, mandate masks indoors, ramp up vaccination efforts languishing since the summer, require workplace protections, as a start. The Baker administration knew that our hospitals had already lost 500 beds as nursing and other patient-care professionals, burned out and discouraged, had left their positions; hospitals were already filled with patients who had previously deferred medical needs. Instead, the Baker administration ordered hospitals to defer elective procedures, further bulking up the mountain of unaddressed medical needs. It ordered hospitals to assign nurses “ flexibly ,” further burdening already overstretched professionals. Omicron tore through our state, through schools and unsafe workplaces . Emergency rooms were packed and patients died of other illnesses because they could not receive care, while 3,732 Massachusetts residents died of COVID-19 from Dec. 1, 2021, through March 1, 2022. These discouraging experiences came on top of nurses’ longstanding struggles for better staffing . Supporting nurses equals supporting quality patient care.

Dr. Julia Koehler

Associate professor of pediatrics

Harvard Medical School





Hospital administrators know how to address ‘nursing shortage’ — safe staffing standards

Nurses across the Commonwealth can easily relate to the Globe’s compelling story featuring a number of nurses who, due to the trauma of providing care during wave after wave of the pandemic, have decided to leave the bedside due to “burnout.” What the article doesn’t cover, but what all nurses know, is that the issue of burnout or “moral injury” that nurses feel is not isolated to the pandemic, but predates it by more than a decade. They have been forced to work in a dysfunctional system, understaffed and undervalued by an industry that, repeatedly and by design, has put its focus on the bottom line over patient care and at the expense of the physical and psychological well-being of those who deliver that care. What nursing research has repeatedly shown over decades of peer-reviewed studies is that the main cause of burnout in nursing is the number of patients assigned to a nurse at one time, and that the solution is safer staffing levels with limits on that number. In the middle of this crisis, hospital administrators blame everyone but themselves for the “shortage of nurses” when there is no shortage either nationally or in Massachusetts. There is, however, a shortage of nurses willing to work under the conditions created by hospital leaders. The solution to this crisis is one hospital administrators have long resisted — safe and enforceable staffing standards that allow our nurses to provide the care they were educated to provide.

Katie Murphy

President

Massachusetts Nurses Association