As Zelensky begs us not to look away from Ukraine, Putin counts on us to do just that

Zelensky also knows what it takes to get the world to pay attention to Russia’s brutal invasion of his country and it’s not subtlety either. We need a hero — Zelensky — and a villain — President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We need terrible scenes of carnage and despair to illustrate the most heart-rending narrative of good versus evil. Then, we need to be reminded of what we are looking at: not Netflix.

That’s a lot to ask, especially in America, where the instinct to ignore looming disaster was the subject of a recent Netflix film, “Don’t Look Up,” which Zelensky once referred to . According to critics, this parody was both too cartoonish and too heavy-handed. But its creators knew exactly what it takes to get an audience to pay attention to a plot that revolves around a comet that will destroy earth if it’s not stopped — and it’s not subtlety.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is begging us not to look away from the horrors of war.

“This is not a movie. This is real life,” said Zelensky, through an interpreter, in a powerful interview with Scott Pelley that was broadcast on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday. As he continues to plead for more weapons and supplies, Zelensky frames support for Ukraine as a moral choice for President Biden and essentially for all of us. “To be honest, whether we will be able to survive depends on this,” he said. “I have 100 percent confidence in our people and in our armed forces. But unfortunately, I don’t have the confidence that we will be receiving everything we need.”

Zelensky is right to be wary. As Maureen Dowd wrote in The New York Times, “Moving on, after all, is the favorite American activity.” Zelensky’s effort to play to our conscience doesn’t change that.

With Biden being hammered by the right and left, what he decides to do or not do to help Ukraine seems more of a political choice than a moral one. Not that morality shared an iota of space in the Oval Office with his predecessor — but with Biden it still only goes so far. He will call Putin a war criminal and say Putin should not stay in power. But Biden’s afraid, as he should be, of starting World War III. And less heroically, he’s also afraid of making his own political situation worse than it is, which would mean losing Congress to the Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

That the war in Ukraine is still leading US news is a tribute to Zelensky. First, he united his country by staying in Ukraine. Then, through virtual speeches to the United Nations and other government bodies, and in-person interviews like the one on “60 Minutes,” he’s forcing the world to pay attention and begging us to take a stand.

From America, it can be hard to escape watching this terrible war. Still, there’s diversion for those who seek it.

Tune into news reports of the atrocities in Bucha? Or study replays of Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards?

Contemplate the blood-soaked stuffed animal picked up off the train platform in Kramatorsk, where a Russian airstrike killed at least 50 people? Or consider the return of Tiger Woods to golf after a mysterious car accident that severely injured his leg?

Focus on what Russia is now doing to regroup and attack in eastern Ukraine? Or fixate on Hunter Biden’s laptop and, along with it, the unfolding revelations about his unseemly business dealings in foreign countries?

A menu of other news can be depended on to roil the country along partisan lines, from Donald Trump Jr.’s text message laying out strategies to overturn the 2020 presidential election to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. Is Disney grooming our children to be gay or transgender? Do we need a second COVID-19 booster?

Zelensky’s cry for more help runs up against all that and more. Putin, meanwhile, cares nothing about the world’s view of him as he plays only to his captive audience of Russian citizens

He’s counting on us not to look up and, sooner rather than later, to look away.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.