Arlington Catholic boys’ lacrosse led by senior Alex Costa and eighth-grader Evan Nee in OT win over St. Mary’s

AC coach Dan Brothers said it worked because his players are “good as far as keeping a level head about them.”

The Cougars (2-2) took an 8-7 league win after Nee planted the ball in the bottom left corner and sealed the victory.

After scoring four times in a Catholic Central League boys’ lacrosse contest against St. Mary’s, Arlington Catholic senior captain Alex Costa found himself double-teamed by the cage in overtime. Costa’s pass to eighth grader Evan Nee set up Nee’s second goal of the game and the game-winner.

“The first option didn’t work,” he said. “While many teams would force that first option, we went to option two and even option three and scored that goal. We try to put our big players in position to end it, and, lo and behold, they make the right play.”

The Spartans (1-4) came out strong out of the gate, scoring three times in the first five minutes. Freshman Joey Calder scored three of his four goals before Brothers took a timeout.

“I sit there and tell them all the time, ‘I don’t want to waste a timeout in the first quarter,’” he said. “We regrouped on the sideline and talked about being more crisp, defensively. We were a step behind them. Sometimes you have to take a punch to the gut to wake up, and we did.”

With improved defense, the Cougars came roaring back, with Costa’s four goals, two from Nee, and one each from junior captain Thomas Driscoll and junior Tyler Venturelli. Sophomore AJ Pescara earned the win in net, making 10 saves.

“We made some adjustments, which was a big thing for us, and we slowed them down, offensively, otherwise it was going to be a long day,” Brothers said.

Brothers added that the game felt like “redemption,” after losing to St. Mary’s twice last season, once in overtime and the other in the final minute.

“It was a happy locker room afterwards,” he said. “[Being] 2-2 is a lot different from 1-3. Our kids are really excited, really happy. They earned this one, they really did. It was their third game in four days.”

Franklin 24, North Attleborough 8 — Juniors Luke Davis (7 goals, 2 assists) and Jayden Consigli (6 goals, 2 assists) led the Panthers (3-0-0) to the Hockomock Conference win.

Hull 19, East Bridgewater 6 — Captain Sean Marois scored four goals and assisted on five for the Pirates (1-4) in the South Shore Conference win.

Reading 14, Marblehead 9 — Robbie Granara, Colby Goodchild, and Eamon Centrella each scored three goals for the No. 9 Rockets (4-0) in their nonleague win.

Triton 12, Lynnfield 9 — Senior Jared Leonard was all over the scoresheet with seven goals and an assist for the Vikings (2-2). Sophomore JP Trojan recorded five assists and junior Thomas Cahill scored three goals. Junior goalie Griffin Houlihan came in for Triton after the first half and gave up just two goals, making six saves for the win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Austin Prep 11, Bishop Fenwick 7 — Senior Isabel Hulse scored three goals and dished out four assists for the Cougars (4-0) in the Catholic Central League win.

Canton 17, Sharon 6 — Emily McCabe (5 goals) and Allie McCabe (3 goals, 3 assists) were among seven scorers for the Bulldogs (2-0) in the Hockomock Davenport Division victory.

Medfield 19, Norwood 5 — Kelly Blake (6 goals, 4 assists) scored 10 total points, and Annie McCarthy (4 goals, 4 assists) added 8 for the Warriors (4-0).

Old Rochester 16, Cape Cod Academy 15 — Maddie Wright could not be stopped in the Cape & Islands clash, scoring nine goals for the Bulldogs (2-0). Kelly Quinlan added four goals for the visitors.

Salem 6, Saugus 5 — Captain Mei li Hannig recorded a hat trick to help propel the Witches (2-1) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 6, Nauset 4 — Maddie Brenan and Caroline Roteig each scored twice, and Julia Frommeyer set up four assists for the Dolphins (1-1) in the Cape & Islands win.

Swampscott 15, Gloucester 0 — Broghan Laundry found the back of the net six times and registered one assist for the Big Blue (2-0) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Girls’ golf

Brookline 3.5, Walpole 2.5 — Sophomore Julia Imai notched a pair of eagles, one from 78 yards out, en route to a 34 to lead the Warriors (3-0) to the Bay State Conference win at Robert T. Lynch Golf Course.

Boys’ volleyball

Chelmsford 3, Lawrence 0 — Owen Rega recorded 10 kills to lead the Lions (2-1). Matt McCarthy and Theo Farag each added eight kills in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Lowell 3, Haverhill 1 — Tevin Lout (17 kills, 6 digs), Alex Chau (35 assists, 4 kills), and Izaviah Hong (12 kills) led the way, as the Red Raiders (4-0) picked up the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 5, Chelmsford 0 — Junior Andrei Giurgiu won first singles 6-1, 6-1 to lead the Golden Warriors (1-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Marblehead 5, Beverly 0 — Freshman Matt Sherf came back from a 1-4 deficit in third singles to win 7-5, 6-0 for the Magicians (2-1) to take the Northeastern Conference sweep.

St. John’s Prep 3, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 2 — Freshman Luke Free and sophomore Mark McDuffee broke a 2-2 tie, taking a 6-4, 6-2 win at second doubles to clinch the Catholic Conference opener for the Eagles (3-0).

Girls’ tennis

Marblehead 4, Beverly 1 — Beverly Elsie Carney won the first singles match in straight sets (6-2, 6-4) to help the Magicians (1-0) win the Northeastern Conference match.

North Reading 4, Pentucket 1 — At second doubles, seniors Lexi Licciardi and Soltana Tsaparlis won 6-0, 6-0 as part of a Cape Ann win for the Hornets (2-0).

St. John Paul II 5, Nauset 0 — Kara Oldham (6-2, 6-0), Lily Walker (6-1, 6-0), and Rosanna Sullivan (6-3, 6-0) each won their singles matches in straight sets during the Cape & Islands win for the Lions (3-0).

Swampscott 5, Saugus 0 — Veronika Isaguluyan got it started with a 6-2, 6-1 win at first singles for the Fishermen (1-2) in the NEC win.

Wellesley 5, Milton 0 — Youth was on display at first singles, where Wellesley sophomore Maria-Lila Shutts prevailed 6-4, 6-2. The Raiders moved to 1-1 with the win.

Correspondents Ethan McDowell and Vitoria Poejo contributed to this report.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.