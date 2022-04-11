Bats go quiet, bullpen cracks as Red Sox drop series opener to Tigers

So, in the bottom of the eighth of a tie game, it was no surprise to see Baéz unapologetically take his hacks against Sox reliever Ryan Brasier. Ahead 2-and-1, Baéz fouled off two four-seam fastballs, then contorted his body in violent fashion and met a two-strike heater above the zone with equal aggression.

DETROIT — Tigers shortstop Javier Báez never gets cheated on his swings. There’s no such thing as a two-strike approach.

Boston’s bats went quiet in the series opener, limited to just four hits. J.D. Martinez’s leadoff home run in the fifth inning was the first Red Sox baserunner against second-year Tigers starter Matt Manning, with the Sox only mustering two other singles until the ninth.

Rafael Devers’ one-out double against Tigers closer Gregory Soto brought the tying run to the plate, but Xander Bogaerts flew out to center and Martinez’s rip at a meaty two-strike fastball was caught on the warning track in right.

Manning navigated his way through six innings, allowing just the one hit. He relied on his fastball, tossing it 60 percent of the time, followed by his slider (15 percent). Even with the predictable pitch-mix the Sox couldn’t settle in against him.

Michael Wacha put together a solid 4⅓ innings in his Red Sox debut, though he got off to a rocky start. After an Austin Meadows one-out single in the first, Wacha issued back-to-back walks to load the bases. Miguel Cabrera got his squad on the board first with a sacrifice fly.

That would turn out to be Wacha’s only blemish, though, as he set down 10 of the next 11 batters he faced. Wacha walked Tucker Barnhart to start the fifth, but then fanned Akil Baddoo before manager Alex Cora summoned Matt Strahm from the bullpen.

Strahm struck out both batters he faced in the fifth, and Matt Barnes threw a one-hit sixth in his season debut. Austin Davis worked around a single in the seventh, with Cora bringing him back out for the eighth. Meadows hit a first-pitch slider for a single, the first of five Tigers hits in the frame as Cora went to Brasier to face Báez.

