Bolstered by its offense, Taunton rallies twice to hand No. 2 Franklin its first loss

Thanks to four innings of one-run relief from Dayton commit Ryan MacDougall, the Tigers rallied twice to upset No. 2 Franklin, 7-5, in a key early-season Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division showdown on Monday afternoon in Taunton.

For one day, at least, it did.

The biggest question mark surrounding the Taunton High baseball team entering the 2022 season was whether its pitching could match its hitting.

“It’s a huge confidence booster,” said MacDougall, a junior righthander who allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out seven. “I think we’ll be looked at as a very competitive team. We know we can beat anyone. That’s the way we’ll play the rest of the season.”

While putting up seven runs against Panthers ace Jacob Jette, a UMass Lowell-bound senior who finished with a 1.84 ERA last season, was impressive enough, the Tigers’ greatest triumph came on the mound, where MacDougall and starter Evan Cali held the Panthers four runs under their season average.

“We don’t really have that No. 1,” said Taunton coach Blair Bourque. “Evan is a great pitcher. Ryan is a great pitcher. But in years past we’ve had college-level pitching and we don’t have that this year.”

What they do have, according to Bourque, is “one of the better offensive teams I’ve had in awhile.”

Franklin's Chris Goode bails out of the batter's box to avoid being hit by a pitch. Taunton catcher Colby DeCouta covered the plate for the Tigers in their 7-5 upset of the second-ranked and previously unbeaten Panthers. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Taunton (3-0 overall, 3-0 conference) strung together four-straight hits to take a 4-2 lead. Franklin (3-1, 3-1) tied it up on RBI singles from Jase Lyons and Henry DiGiorgio in the third, then regained the lead, 5-4, when Evan Raider singled home Ryan Gerety in the fourth.

Taunton’s biggest hit came in the bottom of the fifth when catcher Colby DeCouta ripped a go-ahead, two-run double to left field, scoring Bryce Dawson and MacDougall. DeCouta later raced home on a well-executed safety squeeze by Brady Boucher.

“I told the guys before the game they might get punched in the mouth and I wanted to see how they responded,” Bourque said. “I was really proud of them for having good, quality at-bats.”

MacDougall, who started at first base, finished 2-for-2 with a run, Dawson was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Boucher knocked in two runs and scored one. Gerety, who finished a home run shy of the cycle, was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI and DiGiorgio had two hits.

Bishop Stang 6, Bishop Feehan 4 — Seamus Marshall delivered a bases-clearing triple in the third and earned the win on the mound for the Spartans (3-0) in the Catholic Central victory. Justin Gouveia added a home run for Stang.

Braintree 4, Weymouth 2 — Senior Jordan Gorham fanned 10 batters across six innings and did not allow an earned run as the No. 9 Wamps (1-0) opened the season with a Bay State Conference road win.

Canton 6, Stoughton 3 — Nico Bonanno (3 for 4, 4 RBIs) and Hayden Rose (3 for 4, 1 RBI) drove in all the runs for the Bulldogs (1-2) in the Hockomock League road win. Rose earned the win the mound, allowing four hits and two earned runs in a complete game effort.

Catholic Memorial 4, Xaverian 3 — Freshman Scott Longo tossed four innings of scoreless relief, striking out seven and allowing just two hits in the Catholic Conference win for the No. 11 Knights (1-1).

King Philip 5, Mansfield 3 — Ryan Gately (1 hit, 1 run, 2 RBIs) paced the Warriors (3-0) to a win against the Hornets. Travis Crawford also contributed one hit and one RBI.

Latin Academy 6, English High 0 — Junior Brennan Shapiro fired a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and added a homer at the dish for the Dragons (4-1) in the City League win. Brennan’s brother, Jack, also went deep for BLA.

Milton 9, Wellesley 0 — Shea Donovan and Jack Finnegan each homered and drove in three runs for the No. 4 Wildcats (3-1) in the Bay State Conference win. Charlie Walker threw five shutout innings with 8 strikeouts to pick up the victory on the mound.

North Attleborough 9, Foxborough 1 — Derek Maceda (3 for 4, triple) and David Floyd (3 for 3, double, 2 RBIs) each recorded three hits in the Hockomock League win for the Red Rocketeers (4-0)

Sandwich 5, Marshfield 2 — Alex Marancik tossed a complete game to help the Blue Knights (1-0) open their season with a win.

St. John’s Prep 6, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Joe Williams (5 innings, 5 strikeouts) and Connor Remley (2 innings) combined to throw a one-hitter for the No. 8 Eagles (3-1) in the Catholic Conference road win.

St. Mary’s 14, Arlington Catholic 3 — Jason Donohue (4 for 5, 2 runs, 3 RBIs) and John Nowicki (2 for 4, 2 runs, 1 RBI) powered the No. 7 Spartans (3-1) to the Catholic Central road win. Sophomore Eric Bridges (5 innings, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts) improved to 2-0 on the mound.

Norwell 6, East Bridgewater 1 — Junior pitcher Jack Birtwell went six innings, scattering three hits for the Clippers (1-0). Four hitters had multi-hit games in the victory.

Revere 5, Medford 4 — Junior Mikey Popp was clutch on the mound and at the plate, leaving the bases loaded in a sixth-inning relief stint, and scoring the go-ahead run to give himself the decision in the Greater Boston League win for the Patriots (2-1). Sophomore Kyle Cummings pitched 5⅓ innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out eight.

Correspondents Matthew Doherty and AJ Traub contributed to this report.