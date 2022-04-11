fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ volleyball: Lowell Catholic’s Hunter Boucher headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated April 11, 2022, 17 minutes ago

Hunter Boucher, Lowell Catholic The senior setter handed out 23 assists in a 3-0 win over Salem on Thursday, then tallied 37 assists and three blocks in a 3-1 win against Andover on Friday.

Izaviah Hong, Lowell — The senior standout punched home 22 combined kills in two 3-0 wins against Lawrence and Central Catholic.

Matteo Luciani, Lexington — The junior amassed 22 kills, 10 service points and eight aces in a 3-0 win against Newton South on Thursday.

Lucas Tan, Acton-Boxborough A junior, Tan totaled 10 skills in a 3-0 win vs. Algonquin on Monday, then came back with 12 kills in a 3-0 upset against Wayland on Friday.

Matthew Zegowitz, Westford The senior racked up 25 kills and four blocks across two wins against Lincoln-Sudbury and Chelmsford this week.

