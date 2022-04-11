EMass boys’ volleyball: Lowell Catholic’s Hunter Boucher headlines Players of the Week

Hunter Boucher, Lowell Catholic — The senior setter handed out 23 assists in a 3-0 win over Salem on Thursday, then tallied 37 assists and three blocks in a 3-1 win against Andover on Friday.
Izaviah Hong, Lowell — The senior standout punched home 22 combined kills in two 3-0 wins against Lawrence and Central Catholic.
Matteo Luciani, Lexington — The junior amassed 22 kills, 10 service points and eight aces in a 3-0 win against Newton South on Thursday.
Lucas Tan, Acton-Boxborough — A junior, Tan totaled 10 skills in a 3-0 win vs. Algonquin on Monday, then came back with 12 kills in a 3-0 upset against Wayland on Friday.
Matthew Zegowitz, Westford — The senior racked up 25 kills and four blocks across two wins against Lincoln-Sudbury and Chelmsford this week.