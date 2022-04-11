Former Red Sox Eduardo Rodriguez feels at home with Tigers, and gets the start Wednesday against his old teammates

The symbolism is inescapable. The Tigers signed Rodriguez to a five-year, $77 million contract in November and their expectation is for the 29-year-old lefthander to become the leader of their pitching staff.

It’s at the end of a row, a few feet away from Miguel Cabrera. Justin Verlander had the same locker when he pitched for the Tigers.

DETRO­IT — Location is everything in a major league clubhouse, and the locker Eduardo Rodriguez was assigned at Comerica Park is prime real estate.

“This is a team hungry to win, which is what I like,” Rodriguez said Monday. “I wanted to start over with a new team and now I’m here.”

To be certain, it was a business decision. Rodriguez was open to returning to the Red Sox, but the Tigers were his most aggressive suitors financially. Their offer was something the Red Sox weren’t willing to match. Or even come close to.

“I knew what I wanted,” Rodriguez said. “The Tigers agreed with me and I made my decision.”

Playing with the legendary Cabrera, a fellow Venezuelan he grew up idolizing, was a bonus.

“He’s been my friend for a long time. I’m excited to be his teammate now,” Rodriguez said. “I’m going to see him get his 3,000th base hit.”

Along with the contract, Rodriguez valued the idea of being a prominent figure with a team on the rise. Detroit hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, but the Tigers have assembled a core of young talent they supplemented by signing Rodriguez and shortstop Javy Báez, and trading for outfielder Austin Meadows.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets his first crack against his old team this week. Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Rodriguez, Cabrera, and Báez are the only Tigers with World Series rings.

“I’m here to help the other guys get one,” Rodriguez said. “I’m ready to start a new part of my life.”

In his old life, Rodriguez was the talented little brother on the Red Sox staff, taking his cues from Rick Porcello, David Price, and Chris Sale over the years.

Alex Cora played the role of a stern father, pushing Rodriguez to work harder to live up to his considerable talent. Rodriguez thrived under Cora, going 45-19 with a 4.11 earned run average from 2018-21.

There were occasional frosty moments when Rodriguez felt he was being pushed too hard. But he now understands what Cora did for him.

“He would give me [grief] every day about being committed, but I’m here because of how he managed me,” Rodriguez said.

“We had some, let’s say conversations. But I appreciate him.”

Those weren’t just words. Rodriguez stayed on the field after the Tigers took batting practice and wrapped Cora in a hug.

“[Rodriguez] was very important to what we accomplished in ‘18,” Cora said. “I think he grew up as a pitcher and a person the last two or three years . . . He was very respected in the clubhouse.”

Eduardo Rodriguez and Alex Cora, seen here embracing during last year's ALCS, developed a tight bond in Boston. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Rodriguez also reconnected with his closest friend from the Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts, and other former teammates.

Rodriguez, who allowed three runs over four innings in his Tigers debut on Opening Day, is scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon. He’s not sure how he’ll keep from smiling when Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez come to the plate.

“It’ll be fun. I’ll just enjoy it,” Rodriguez said. “I know them and they know me. I hope I know more about them.”

Said Bogaerts: “It will be strange. Eddie was more than my teammate. He was a good friend. I’m glad for him. I wasn’t surprised that he wanted to come here. He wants to be a teacher like others were for him.

“This will be good for him and his family. He needed a fresh start in my opinion.”

Vázquez smiled when asked about Rodriguez.

“Write this down, I’m going to bunt on him,” the catcher said. “That’s a free hit against him.”

Rodriguez said he felt like a Tiger the second he signed his new contract. The Red Sox gear his son and daughter once wore was shipped back to Venezuela to friends there.

“I liked Boston a lot, the fans and everything,” Rodriguez said. “But when I started thinking about my family and my future, coming here made sense.

“I’ll never forget the [2018] World Series. I made my major league debut with the Red Sox. I loved my teammates there. I loved the history we made. But it was time for me to go.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.